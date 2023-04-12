Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers squeaked pass the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday. They were down most of the contest, however pulled ahead late and eventually found themselves in a free period. After one overtime, the Lakers won 108-102 and moved into a first-round matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The Grizzlies finished the season 51-31 and the 2nd seed in the Western Conference, led by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Morant was embroiled in controversy throughout the season, but looks to be focused and ready to go for the NBA Playoffs. The series between the Lakers and the Grizzlies begins this Sunday, April 16th in Memphis.

Even before the NBA Play-In Tournament, many across the NBA media believed the Lakers had the ability to make a deep postseason run. Now officially in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the 7th seed Lakers will look to begin their dismantling of the Western Conference with the Grizzlies. A series win is a definite possibility, and there are three reasons why in particular. So, what are those three reasons?

Here are three reasons why the Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

*Stats via Statmuse

Los Angeles Lakers Playoff Experience

The Los Angeles Lakers have playoff and championship experience all over the roster. Starting with LeBron James, the four-time NBA champion has played in 266 playoff games in his career. This is more playoff appearances than the entire Grizzlies’ roster combined, sans Steven Adams. James is certainly going to have his team poised and ready to go, as it is easy to follow one of the best playoff basketball players of all time.

Besides James, Anthony Davis has a considerable amount of postseason experience as well, including a ring with the Lakers and James in 2020. Along with the Lakers two stars, key guys like D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dennis Schröder, Lonnie Walker IV, and Tristan Thompson have all played in the NBA Playoffs. There is no shortage of both playoff and championship experience for the Lakers to draw upon against the Grizzlies.

In terms of the Grizzlies, they have a very talented young roster, but unfortunately lack the postseason experience that comes with youth. Their main guys like Morant and Jackson have some playoff games under their belts, as well as guys like Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, and Tyus Jones. If they had Steven Adams for the series it would be more equal on the experience front, but he is out for the series. Led by James and Davis, the Lakers will be able to approach this series knowing what it takes to keep the eyes on the ultimate prize. The Grizzlies will not, and this will help the Lakers move past them into the second-round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Steven Adams OUT For The Memphis Grizzlies

The aforementioned Adams is officially out for the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round. Even if the Grizzlies are able to beat the Lakers and move on, head coach Taylor Jenkins essentially closed the door on a return this season for Adams. Adams is the elder statesman for the Grizzlies, and it won’t just be his leadership that will be missed. The Grizzlies will now need a greater collective effort in shutting down Anthony Davis.

Overall, a collective effort will not be good enough in replacing Adams. Davis will still have to deal with defensive player of the year candidate Jackson Jr, but not having Adams will just put too much pressure on the young Grizzlies forward. The Lakers are going to be able to capitalize on Adams being out, and it will start with success for Anthony Davis. No Steven Adams is a big reason the Lakers will be moving on in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Lakers Rest

The Los Angeles Lakers have dealt with the injury bug all season long. By beating the Timberwolves and moving into the matchup with the Grizzlies, they are finally the recipients of some much needed rest. They will not be suiting up again until Sunday, and they will certainly be taking the time to recuperate.

LeBron James is the obvious beneficiary of the extended rest period. He missed much of the end of the regular season with a foot injury, and his absence was highly documented as the Lakers pushed for playoff positioning. With the Lakers able to break the gauntlet of the Western Conference playoff race and move through to the playoffs, James can take a deep breath and regroup.

Along with James, Davis and Russell dealt with injuries down the stretch as well. All three of these guys were fighting through ailments to even suit up in the play-in tournament, and will be able to return to full strength come Sunday. The Lakers at full health is a bad sign for the Memphis Grizzlies, and will lead to a series win for LeBron James and company.