The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in wild fashion to earn the seventh seed in the Western Conference in the NBA Playoffs, and it seems LeBron James did not get much sleep after the team’s 108-102 overtime win.

“There’s just no way I’m up right now!! C’mon man! 🤦🏽‍♂️” LeBron James wrote on Twitter.

He tweeted that at 5:59 a.m. PT, so it is tough to imagine he got much rest when getting home from the game. Not being able to fall asleep is something we have all struggled with at some point in our lives. Given the way the game against the Timberwolves went, it is not surprising.

LeBron James was the leading scorer for the Lakers in the game. He scored 30 points, however, none of those points came in the overtime, when the Lakers outscored the Timberwolves 10-4 to take the win.

The Timberwolves had the lead for most of the game. The Lakers eventually came back to take a three-point lead in the fourth quarter, when Anthony Davis fouled Mike Conley on a three-point attempt. Mike Conley made the three free throws to tie the game and force overtime. Anthony Davis apologized to Dennis Schroder after the game, who hit a go-ahead three-point shot with 1.1 seconds left.

The Lakers will move on to face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Game 1 is on Sunday. The good news for LeBron James is that he has some time to rest up before the Lakers’ next game.