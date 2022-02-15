3 reasons why Montrezl Harrell is the perfect fit for Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets may have made one of the NBA trade deadline’s most underappreciated acquisitions. They went out and grabbed Montrezl Harrell, who is a wonderful fit for this squad.

While some fans may disagree with the reasons why their club traded for this guy, the front office made a wonderful move. There was definitely an area where they could improve, and while this guy isn’t the ideal solution, he still has a lot of promise for this team.

Let’s take a look at three reasons why the Charlotte Hornets made the right decision on Harrell.

3. Brings some toughness

The Charlotte Hornets play with a level of intensity and passion that you don’t see from many teams, and while there are times when you can see they’re still a young squad that isn’t quite ready for certain circumstances, they are a tough team. Lamelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and a slew of other Hornets players go out every night and give it their best in the hopes of winning the game.

Harrell will bring toughness to the table to complement his winning mindset. When he’s in there, you know he’ll be a guy who will always give his all to help this team win, and with his squad still being so young, having someone like him on board will be ideal for their attitudes.

He’ll add toughness to the locker room as well as on the floor. He makes it obvious that he wants the best from his teammates, and he isn’t afraid to push them to their limits. Harrell will make sure that all of the Hornets’ young talent gets the most out of themselves while still being a terrific teammate in the locker room.

2. Aids their interior defense, which is below-average

There’s no doubting that this Charlotte Hornets team’s biggest issue is their below-average paint defense. It’s difficult to address that at the trade deadline, but they did a fantastic job of going out and finding someone strong on the interior. Montrezl Harrell isn’t the best defensive pler, but given how bad the Hornets’ interior defense is, he’ll be a huge help.

For Charlotte, there were numerous reports that they were going to try to find someone who could protect the rim at a high level. While Harrell doesn’t quite do that, but he is still an above-average rim defender, so he’s virtually everything this squad could ask for.

It’ll be fascinating to see what defensive tactics they use with him on the floor; it’d make sense if they didn’t play him with Mason Plumlee due to offensive spacing.

1. He’s young and exciting, and he fits right in with the others

Montrell Harrell isn’t quite a youngest, but he isn’ old either. Harrell is still just 28 years old, which is ideal for the future of the Hornets. He’s been playing some of his best basketball in his career over the last few seasons, and now that he’ll be with a youthful and dynamic Charlotte Hornets team, it’s expected that he’ll keep playing the way he has for the last few seasons.

There’s no disputing that the first thing that springs to mind when thinking about the Charlotte Hornets is how youthful and vibrant they are. The Hornets come to mind when you think of individuals like Miles Bridges, Lamelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and other younger stars. They’re one of the NBA’s younger teams, and not only are they one of the youngest, but they’re also one of the most exciting and have one of the brightest futures in the league.

Another benefit of bringing Montrezl Harrell to the Charlotte Hornets is that he brings a level of toughness to the game. This isn’t to say that he’s a dirty player, but he has a chip on his shoulder that you don’t see from other guys. There are nights when you can tell the Hornets are a little too young and unprepared for the moment, and because he’s been in the league for a while and brings a certain type of fire and passion, he’ll be able to get the guys going, which will certainly help them, whether it’s in the regular season or in the playoffs, where they have a chance to shock a few teams if they play their best basketball.

It will be interesting to see what other moves the Hornets make in the future. They are a young team with loads of potential, so if they can just make a few right moves, they could be a team who competes with the best of them in the Eastern Conference one day.