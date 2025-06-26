The Portland Trail Blazers had a logjam at the center position long before they drafted yet another big man in the 2025 NBA Draft. The selection of Yang Hansen all but assures that the Trail Blazers have to trade Deandre Ayton.

One team that now has a hole at the five spot after draft day is the Charlotte Hornets. They traded Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns, which created a newfound need at center that a deal for Ayton could fill.

Hornets' possible trade package for Deandre Ayton

Hornets receive: Deandre Ayton

Trail Blazers receive: Jusuf Nurkic, Grant Williams, 2025 NBA Draft pick 33, future second-round pick

The Hornets' desire to trade Mark Williams was well-known. The team tried to trade the big man from Duke to the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the trade deadline for Dalton Knecht, but the Lakers shut down the agreed-upon deal when Williams failed his physical. Williams put up impressive numbers upon returning to the Hornets.

He averaged 15.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. However, Williams has struggled with injuries throughout his career, and his relationship with the Hornets soured after they originally traded him. This go around, the Hornets dealt the center for two first-round picks.

Instead of replacing Williams, the Hornets drafted two shooters in Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley. Now, Jusuf Nurkic and Moussa Diabate are atop the depth chart at the five spot. Charlotte has a revamped roster, but they'd be smart to find an upgrade at center, and no post player is more attainable right now than Ayton.

The former first overall pick never quite lived up to expectations of being the top pick, but he is still a solid starting center. While he had a down year statistically last season while sharing more minutes than normal, he is a year removed from averaging 16.7 points and two years removed from averaging 18 points.

Ayton might not be done developing. He is still only 26 years old, so there is a chance that he could blossom even more with another change of scenery.

Questions about the Arizona big man's motor have always been prevalent, but he does have a championship appearance to his name, and that playoff experience could be valuable for a team like the Hornets.

Additionally, Ayton should come relatively cheap. Circumstances somewhat force the Trail Blazers' hand because they have five rotation-caliber centers on the roster, and Ayton is the clear odd man out.

Trail Blazers' logjam at center

As mentioned previously, the Trail Blazers simply have too many centers. Ayton has started every game since becoming a Trail Blazer, but Donovan Clingan is the future of the position in Portland.

Robert Williams is also an elite defensive player when healthy, and Duop Reath is a serviceable backup who can knock down 3-point shots. The team has to have high hopes for Hansen, too, considering their insistence on drafting him despite how hard it will be for him to find minutes on this team.

Ayton and Williams seemed destined to be moved, but Ayton holds more trade value, even if he won't go for a king's ransom. This trade is underwhelming at first glance for the Trail Blazers, but considering they've been unable to move off of Ayton so far, there might not be much of a market for the Arizona product.

Grant Williams is coming off ACL surgery, but he is a prototypical 3-and-D role player with championship experience. Additionally, the Trail Blazers could draft one of the best remaining players available in the 2025 NBA Draft if they were to do this deal during the second round of draft day.

The Trail Blazers wouldn't need Nurkic's services, considering he is yet another center, so they could flip him in another trade for even more capital.

The Trail Blazers have made some questionable decisions so far this offseason. In addition to the selection of Hansen, which some considered a reach, the Trail Blazers traded Anfernee Simons for Jrue Holiday. The ex-Boston Celtic is not only older than Simons and regressing, but he is playing on an undesirable contract.

This trade proposal, while underwhelming, would be a necessary step in the right direction for Portland.