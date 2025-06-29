This NBA free agency cycle doesn't have the stars that it sometimes does, but there are still plenty of quality players who can make an impact in a playoff series that will be hitting the open market. Ty Jerome, who played some of the best basketball of his career at the end of the 2024-25 regular season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, is one of the names on that list.

Jerome is hitting the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer, and he should have a pretty solid market for his services. However, the Cavs likely don't have any room for him on the roster or in the rotation for him after trading for Lonzo Ball from the Chicago Bulls.

However, there will be plenty of teams that would love to have Jerome's size and shooting ability in the backcourt off the bench. The Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets are four teams that could make a run at the Virginia product, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“After trading for Ball, it looks increasingly unlikely that the Cleveland Cavaliers Sixth Man of the Year finalist Ty Jerome will return in free agency,” Siegel wrote. “Plenty of teams will hold interest in potentially signing Jerome using their full mid-level exception in free agency. Keep an eye on teams like the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, and Sacramento Kings as potential landing spots for Jerome. These four teams have a key need for backcourt depth.”

Article Continues Below

The Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies are two teams that are also interested in Jerome, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

“Charlotte and Memphis are two teams that keep coming up as likely suitors for Ty Jerome, who is now regarded as a lock to leave Cleveland to find the deal he is known to be seeking that starts at (or at worst adjacent) to the full $14.1 million midlevel exception,” Stein wrote.

Zach Lowe also mentioned the Golden State Warriors as a potential landing spot for Jerome after he played one season there in 2022-23.

Jerome struggled at times in the Cavs' second-round loss to the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs, but he was being a bit overtasked due to the injuries in Cleveland, particularly to Darius Garland's toe. If one of these teams in free agency is able to scale his role back down, he could be a big pickup this offseason.

The 27-year old played in 70 games this season, scoring a career-high 12.5 points per game while shooting an incredible 43.9% from 3-point range. While it won't make the biggest headlines, a deal for Jerome is something that could play a major factor over the next few seasons.