The NBA offseason has included no shortage of twists and turns. The Charlotte Hornets became the latest team to add a particularly surprising piece.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that guard Spencer Dinwiddie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Hornets. He will join LaMelo Ball and a young team that is attempting to build itself into an Eastern Conference contender.

Dinwiddie is an 11-year veteran with a plethora of experience. He has played for teams in the postseason hunt as well as those who are simply trying to retool. Across 79 games with the Dallas Mavericks last season, the Los Angeles native averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting roughly 42 percent from the field.

The move comes amidst what has been an interesting summer for Charlotte. The Hornets drafted Duke product Kon Knueppel with the fourth overall pick, signed both Tre Mann and Mason Plumlee, and made a trade for former Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton.

The Hornets went 19-63 last season under head coach Charles Lee. Ball missed significant time and only managed to compete in 47 games. He was ruled out for the season in late March due to ankle and wrist injuries.

At the very least, the addition of Dinwiddie supplies the Hornets with a serviceable bench guard who could lead a second unit with ease. If needed, the 32-year-old can also start. Ball has dealt with several injuries in the past and could still deal with nagging injuries down the road that will require him to build durability.

“Teams are trying to deny him, trying to be physical, and you can see early in the year when teams did it, it definitely bothered him,” Lee said at the end of the season. “As he got used to it, he got a lot more comfortable, so it's going to start with his body. He's got to get stronger and more conditioned to be able to play both sides of the ball and sustain efforts. … When you're one of the best players in the league, you have to be ready for physicality. In order to combat that, you have to be stronger.”

Dinwiddie could not only serve as Ball’s understudy when called upon, but also help the youthful guard understand how to lead a long NBA career. It is not as if the veteran has never struggled with injuries, but his years of experience could include crucial information for a young franchise star.