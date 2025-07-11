Heading into the 2025 NBA offseason, the Charlotte Hornets had a clear objective – surround their young core with enough talent and stability to finally crawl out of the Eastern Conference’s basement. After years of missed opportunities, injuries, and roster imbalances, the front office took decisive action. However, despite all the solid pickups, the Hornets made one critical mistake in the 2025 NBA free agency – they failed to address their need for a versatile two-way wing, arguably the most valuable and necessary piece in the modern NBA.

In today’s league, 6-foot-7 to 6-foot-9 wings who can defend multiple positions, knock down threes, and hold their own in isolation are the glue that holds winning teams together. Charlotte doesn’t have that. Brandon Miller is a rising star, but he can’t do everything alone. LaMelo Ball is not a strong defender and needs support on that end, especially on the perimeter.

Yet, somehow, the Hornets chose to stack their backcourt instead. They now have Sexton, Mann, Dinwiddie, and Connaughton, all talented but relatively redundant in terms of size and defensive ability.

It’s not just about “fit.” It’s about balance, and the Hornets’ roster is woefully lopsided. They fixed their guard rotation. They added a backup big. But their perimeter defense is still a major concern, and there’s no reliable forward beyond Miller who can consistently guard wings like Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, or Mikal Bridges.

Hornets' biggest mistake in the 2025 free agency: The roster logjam in the backcourt

Their biggest move came early, a trade with the Utah Jazz to acquire Colin Sexton. The high-octane combo guard arrives in Charlotte after averaging 18.4 points and 4.2 assists on 48% shooting. With LaMelo Ball still recovering from an ankle injury, Sexton’s ability to push the pace and create offense was a smart hedge against uncertainty. He's a proven scorer and underrated playmaker, and his energy should inject life into a previously stagnant offense.

Alongside Sexton, the Hornets re-signed Tre Mann, who had quietly been one of their most efficient players before suffering a back injury. His shooting (40% from deep) and secondary ball handling are critical for floor spacing and backcourt flexibility.

The Hornets also brought in Spencer Dinwiddie, a steady veteran presence. While Dinwiddie’s best years are likely behind him, he remains a capable combo guard who can lead the second unit or fill in spot-starting roles.

Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. Dinwiddie averaged 14.3 points and 6.2 assists as a starter for the Mavs a season ago and provides a reliable scorer, passer and leader for a young Hornets backcourt. pic.twitter.com/piYDtPQOxt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Finally, the team added Pat Connaughton via trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, sending out Vasilije Micic and acquiring additional second-round picks. Connaughton brings toughness, experience, and three-point shooting, although his impact ceiling is relatively limited.

Oh, and let’s not forget Mason Plumlee, who returns to shore up interior depth. A former Hornet, Plumlee is a familiar face and a solid backup big, especially after the departure of Jusuf Nurkic in the Sexton deal.

Mason Plumlee is heading back to Charlotte! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/u47j68VqXy — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) July 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Individually, these moves make sense. Collectively, they reflect a front office that understands urgency. But there’s one glaring, strategic failure in all this activity.

Article Continues Below

Charlotte is now loaded with guards, perhaps too many. Colin Sexton, Tre Mann, and Spencer Dinwiddie will all expect minutes, and Pat Connaughton can only realistically play the 2 or 3 in small lineups. Once LaMelo Ball returns, that’s five guards vying for three spots at most.

This creates a rotational logjam while leaving them thin where it matters most: on the wing. The Hornets didn’t just make an omission; they built around the wrong positional core. Depth is important, but too much redundancy leads to inefficiency and internal friction.

In contrast, look at other Eastern teams. The Wizards took a chance on Cam Whitmore. Even rebuilding teams like the Pistons have multiple 6’7” switchable wings on their bench.

The Hornets are playing catch-up not addressing their forward rotation could cost them a shot at the Play-In Tournament.

Why a 2-way wing should have been the priority

Brandon Miller has the tools to be a star, but he’s still just 22. His development would benefit immensely from playing next to another long, athletic forward who can take on tough defensive assignments, allowing Miller to focus on offense.

Think of names like Dorian Finney-Smith, Torrey Craig, or even Derrick Jones Jr. – veterans who can switch defensively and hit open shots. These are the kind of players the Hornets should have pursued.

Their front office either overestimated Connaughton’s impact or believed Miller could carry both ends of the floor. Either way, it’s a tactical oversight, and possibly the one that derails their playoff chase.