The 2025 NBA Draft delivered several surprises, but few were as unexpected as the viral moment involving Charlotte Hornets' No. 4 overall pick, Kon Knueppel, during his post-selection press conference.

The Duke freshman, a standout for the Blue Devils, was caught off guard when a reporter asked whether he planned to continue his education through correspondence classes now that he would be staying in North Carolina.

Knueppel responded with hesitation, saying, “Yeah, we’ll see. That’s not something I was really thinking about,” before reiterating, “But obviously being close there, that’s opened up a realm of possibility for me.”

The moment quickly gained attention online, with some noting the awkwardness of the question.

A five-star recruit from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Knueppel entered Duke as the No. 5 small forward and No. 18 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class, per 247Sports. In his only season at Duke, he played in 39 games, averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. He shot 47.9% from the field and an elite 40.6% from three-point range, establishing himself as one of the top shooters in college basketball.

Knueppel’s efforts helped Duke win the ACC Tournament, where he stepped up in the absence of teammate Cooper Flagg, earning ACC Tournament MVP honors. He was later named to the All-ACC Second Team, reinforcing his status as a top-tier talent.

The Hornets’ front office, led by Vice President Jeff Peterson, selected Knueppel as part of a strategy pivot focused on high-IQ, versatile players.

“He’s more than just a shooter,” Peterson noted. “He’s a versatile player.”

Despite considering trade-back options, the Hornets stayed at No. 4 to secure Knueppel, whom Peterson believes can be an immediate contributor.

In fact, Knueppel won’t be the only fresh face in Charlotte. Shortly after selecting him, the Hornets made a trade with the Phoenix Suns, acquiring UConn's Liam McNeeley with the No. 29 pick and offloading center Mark Williams, who had previously expressed frustration over a failed trade to the Lakers.

Knueppel projects as an efficient movement shooter, converting 47% of his open catch-and-shoot threes and 37% of contested attempts this season. Weighing 219 pounds, he combines strength and craft to finish at the rim and has shown flashes of playmaking and on-ball scoring. His basketball IQ and unselfish style, often opting for great shots over good ones, complement Charlotte’s core of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, especially after the team ranked last in offensive efficiency last season.

He also brings value on defense. While not the flashiest athlete, Knueppel uses positioning, effort, and anticipation to stay engaged and contribute across the board.

Financially, the pick is significant as well. As the No. 4 selection, Knueppel is expected to sign a four-year, $45.4 million contract, averaging $11.3 million per year, which is over 26 times higher than his NIL valuation at Duke.

With Kon Knueppel’s calm demeanor and polished skillset, Charlotte is signaling a new direction, one rooted in consistency, fit, and on-court intelligence, moving away from previous boom-or-bust picks.