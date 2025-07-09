Despite making several promising moves this offseason, the Charlotte Hornets aren’t quite done. Their young roster is shaping up well, but for a team looking to rise out of the Eastern Conference basement, one more strategic addition in the 2025 NBA free agency could push them into serious playoff contention – a reliable two-way wing with size who can defend multiple positions and stretch the floor.

Charlotte’s recent additions, particularly Pat Connaughton, Colin Sexton, and Mason Plumlee, address glaring weaknesses in playmaking and interior depth. However, the roster still lacks a strong 6-foot-7 to 6-foot-9 wing who can slot next to Brandon Miller, help take defensive pressure off LaMelo Ball when he returns, and offer consistent perimeter shooting.

Can the Hornets add the final piece in free agency to contend?

A trade might be their best route. Players like Jonathan Kuminga and Josh Giddey could be targets. Both are young players eager to leave a mark on the NBA and fit the archetype of what Charlotte needs. These players can stretch the floor, play smart team defense, and lead by example, crucial traits for a team trying to build a winning culture.

Kuminga gives Charlotte something it desperately lacks, a high-motor wing who can defend 1 through 4. The Hornets ranked bottom in opponent field-goal percentage and points allowed in transition. Kuminga can erase mismatches, contest shots at the rim, and ignite fast breaks. He brings elite lateral movement, closeout speed, and vertical athleticism, helping a team that struggled to rotate defensively, especially after trading Mark Williams. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in the regular season.

Josh Giddey

Meanwhile, Josh Giddey, a 6-foot-8 point forward-type guard who thrives in high-tempo, movement-heavy systems, much like what Charlotte is trying to implement. With LaMelo Ball still recovering from injury and often susceptible to setbacks, Giddey would provide a secondary playmaker who can run the offense when needed or play off-ball alongside him. However, Giddey is negotiating with the Bulls on a bigger contract. We will see how the negotiation pans out.

Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in the regular season. Therefore, at just 22, Giddey already has playoff experience, composure under pressure, and a reputation as a hard worker. He would be a calming presence on a team that often plays too fast for its good.

Without this final piece, the Hornets might struggle on defense and allow too many points on the wing. This move is essential to round out a roster that is finally heading in the right direction.

Charlotte Hornets’ 2025 offseason: A quiet but smart overhaul

The 2025 NBA Draft was a foundational moment for the Hornets. They nailed their picks, opting for high-upside talent that fits the team’s long-term direction. While specific names weren’t highlighted, the front office focused on athleticism, shooting, and defensive versatility, all crucial traits in today’s NBA.

Knueppel's well-rounded perimeter game and terrific 3-point shooting ultimately won out in Charlotte's decision process, with the Hornets attracted to his fit with their current roster and his long-term potential. He should help stabilize their perimeter minutes immediately, with his dependability all season at Duke a major selling point.

Meanwhile, they likely weren't expecting McNeeley to be on the board this low, as the various breaks of the draft led to him slipping to the back of the first round. He should factor in as a potential rotation candidate for the Hornets, who continue to remake their roster with younger players under GM Jeff Peterson.

They also added Sion James, who is a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none type perimeter player with an excellent frame, as well as strong intangibles. The Hornets hope he develops into a solid depth player to start his career. Another addition in the draft is Ryan Kalkbrenner, who has excellent size and is a solid paint protector with good feel for positioning and efficient finishing, making him a natural fit for some of the minutes. Kalkbrenner is seasoned enough to help the Hornets right away.

Colin Sexton: scoring and playmaking injection

Their first major move came via trade. Charlotte acquired Colin Sexton from the Utah Jazz in exchange for draft capital and Jusuf Nurkic. Sexton, a dynamic scorer and competent playmaker, is expected to be the primary ball handler while LaMelo Ball recovers from his ankle injury. He averaged 18.4 points and 4.2 assists on an efficient 48% shooting, making him a perfect short-term starter and long-term sixth man.

Mason Plumlee’s veteran value

Veteran center Mason Plumlee is back in Buzz City. After parting ways with Mark Williams, the Hornets needed rim protection and interior play. Plumlee brings familiarity, veteran leadership, and a high basketball IQ. While no longer in his prime, his ability to run the floor and anchor the second unit defensively will be critical.

Pat Connaughton, Tre Mann, and Spencer Dinwiddie reinforce the backcourt

Charlotte didn’t stop with Sexton. They re-signed Tre Mann, who was averaging 14 points per game and shooting 40% from deep before a back injury. His return gives the Hornets a much-needed floor spacer with playmaking chops. In addition, they added Spencer Dinwiddie, an experienced guard who can take over secondary playmaking duties and provide a scoring punch off the bench. Meanwhile, they also acquired G Pat Connaughton and two second-round draft picks from Milwaukee in exchange for G Vasa Micic. The Hornets now have multiple guards in the team, it will be interesting to know, who will get the most minutes.