The Charlotte Hornets continued their offseason activity by orchestrating another trade, this time acquiring combo guard Collin Sexton from the Utah Jazz. While the trade came as a surprise, further reports suggest that the move occurred after the team realized they would be out of the running for veteran free agent Chris Paul.

The Hornets were one of several teams interested in Paul, but believe the 40-year-old wants to sign with a West Coast team in free agency, according to Mark Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. Charlotte remains interested in adding a quality backup point guard, but acquired Sexton to further its backcourt depth.

“The Stein Line has likewise learned that the Charlotte Hornets also planned to make a run at Paul — who grew up in North Carolina — but have all but conceded internally that the former Wake Forest star will almost certainly decide to stay on the West Coast if he returns for a 21st NBA season,” Stein and Fischer reported. “Charlotte is known to be pursuing veteran ball handlers to back up All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball and is perceived to be one of the potential landing spots for Cleveland's Ty Jerome.”

Paul averaged a career-low 8.8 points, but a stellar 7.4 assists in just 28 minutes per game in 2024-2025. Perhaps most impressively, he started all 82 games for just the second time in his 20-year-long career.

Sexton, 26, provides much more scoring but less facilitating than Paul. The former lottery pick put up 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in 2024-2025.

Collin Sexton trade adds to Hornets' loaded backcourt

Coming off another disappointing, injury-riddled season, the Hornets are reportedly entering free agency with a focus on adding guard depth. However, they continue to address that issue before the official window opens.

Sexton is the fourth guard Charlotte has added early in the offseason. The team's previous deal, which sent Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns, brought Vasilije Micic back to the organization. The Hornets also notably added Kon Knueppel and Sion James in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The slew of incoming guards turned heads, considering the team's two best players — LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller — already run the backcourt. By trading Williams and Jusuf Nurkic, Charlotte is also noticeably thin up front. The Hornets have yet to add a true backup point guard, but their free agency might now be more focused on replacing their lost big men.