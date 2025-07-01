The Charlotte Hornets are bringing back a familiar face in Mason Plumlee, agreeing to a one-year, $3.6 million contract in free agency. The move signals a strategic step to bolster the Hornets' front court depth following the departure of Mark Williams, who was traded to the Phoenix Suns on draft night.

Plumlee, a 12-year NBA veteran center, previously spent two productive seasons with Charlotte from 2021 to 2023. During that stint, he averaged 9.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game across 129 appearances — strong numbers that defined his value as a reliable interior presence. His efficient play and high basketball IQ made him a solid fit for the system, and the reunion gives the team a steady option as they look to navigate roster changes.

ESPN’s Shams Charania took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce the move.

“Free agent center Mason Plumlee has agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. The Hornets get some frontcourt depth, completing a contract with Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports for Plumlee's 13th NBA season.”

The return of Plumlee adds veteran experience to a young Charlotte roster still building its identity. The move fills a void at center, especially with Nick Richards now in Phoenix and Williams no longer part of the franchise. For a team with playoff hopes, bringing back a known contributor with chemistry in the locker room and experience in the system is a low-risk, high-upside play.

Last season, Plumlee spent the year with the Phoenix Suns, where he played 74 games and averaged 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting nearly 62% from the field. Though his role diminished as the season went on, he did start 21 games and brought consistent energy and rebounding — traits the Hornets could certainly use. His track record shows he can still be effective, particularly in a secondary role.

Fans will remember Plumlee’s standout 2022-23 campaign with the Hornets, where his stats spoke for themselves — 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on nearly 67% shooting from the floor. His post passing and rim protection brought much-needed stability to Charlotte’s interior defense during a challenging stretch.

This signing may not make front-page headlines across the league, but it’s exactly the kind of move smart franchises make. For Charlotte, bringing back a respected veteran who understands the culture and scheme offers immediate value, and may help mentor younger bigs as the Hornets aim to climb the Eastern Conference standings in the 2025-2026 season.