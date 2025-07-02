The Charlotte Hornets managed to maintain a core piece of the roster in free agency on Tuesday. Reports indicate that backup point guard Tre Mann is here to stay with the organization and is likely to remain as a key option off the bench behind LaMelo Ball.

Mann is signing a three-year, $24 million contract with the Hornets, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The plan is for the 24-year-old guard to provide solid depth at the guard position while he continues to develop his game.

“Free agent guard Tre Mann has agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. Hornets officials and Mann's agent, Aaron Turner of Verus Sports, negotiated terms of the new contract in free agency.”

Mann will be entering the fifth year of his career once the 2025-26 campaign begins. He was initially traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Hornets in the 2023-24 season. But last year proved to be the best of his career so far. Serving as Ball's backup, Mann came off the bench and averaged 14.1 points (career-high), 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. He also shot 43.5% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc (career-high).

The Hornets are hoping that Mann can take another step in development, especially as a scorer. If he can, then Charlotte will have a solid sixth man coming off the bench to support the starting lineup, which will likely consist of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, this year's No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, and second-round pick Ryan Kalkbrenner. That's assuming Kalkbrenner wins the starting job in training camp.

Center is the glaring weakness on the Hornets' roster. If the front office can find a solution, then Charlotte could be much improved next season after ending the 2024-25 campaign with a 19-63 record. At the very least, the club is already shaping up to be solid in nearly every other position, especially after re-signing Tre Mann to a new contract.

More Charlotte Hornets News
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) dribbles the ball while Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims (00) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Bucks make trade with Hornets, brings back centerJulian Ojeda ·
Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena.
Hornets reunite with former center on $3.6 million contract in free agencyJosh Davis ·
Deandre Ayton in a Hornets jersey in between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
3 reasons why Hornets must pursue Deandre Ayton after Blazers buyoutJerry Donatien ·
Collin Sexton in Charlotte Hornets jersey wearing #2 and Jusuf Nurkic in Utah Jazz jersey wearing #27 with a purple background
Grading Hornets-Jazz trade involving Collin Sexton, Jusuf NurkicKris Pursiainen ·
San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) and Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) after the game at Delta Center.
NBA rumors: Hornets’ Collin Sexton trade comes after Chris Paul revelationJaren Kawada ·
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) handles the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the second half at Spectrum Center.
Hornets acquire Collin Sexton from Jazz for Jusuf NurkicTroy Finnegan ·