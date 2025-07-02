The Charlotte Hornets managed to maintain a core piece of the roster in free agency on Tuesday. Reports indicate that backup point guard Tre Mann is here to stay with the organization and is likely to remain as a key option off the bench behind LaMelo Ball.

Mann is signing a three-year, $24 million contract with the Hornets, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The plan is for the 24-year-old guard to provide solid depth at the guard position while he continues to develop his game.

“Free agent guard Tre Mann has agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. Hornets officials and Mann's agent, Aaron Turner of Verus Sports, negotiated terms of the new contract in free agency.”

Mann will be entering the fifth year of his career once the 2025-26 campaign begins. He was initially traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Hornets in the 2023-24 season. But last year proved to be the best of his career so far. Serving as Ball's backup, Mann came off the bench and averaged 14.1 points (career-high), 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. He also shot 43.5% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc (career-high).

The Hornets are hoping that Mann can take another step in development, especially as a scorer. If he can, then Charlotte will have a solid sixth man coming off the bench to support the starting lineup, which will likely consist of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, this year's No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, and second-round pick Ryan Kalkbrenner. That's assuming Kalkbrenner wins the starting job in training camp.

Center is the glaring weakness on the Hornets' roster. If the front office can find a solution, then Charlotte could be much improved next season after ending the 2024-25 campaign with a 19-63 record. At the very least, the club is already shaping up to be solid in nearly every other position, especially after re-signing Tre Mann to a new contract.