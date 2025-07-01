The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a trade with the Charlotte Hornets, acquiring veteran guard Vasilije Micic in exchange for Pat Connaughton and two second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The picks included are Milwaukee’s 2031 and 2032 second-round selections.

The move marks another step in what has become a busy offseason for Milwaukee. Earlier on Tuesday, the franchise signed former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million contract. The 29-year-old’s deal includes a player option in the final year (2028–29) and a 15% trade kicker, signaling a major investment in reshaping the frontcourt.

In addition to landing Micic, the Bucks have agreed to re-sign center Jericho Sims on a two-year deal. The contract includes a player option in the second season.

Micic, 31, played in 41 games during the 2024–25 season, splitting time between the Phoenix Suns and the Hornets. He averaged 6.6 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 34.8% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc in 19.1 minutes per game. Known for his high basketball IQ and international resume, Micic adds experienced depth to the Bucks’ backcourt as they continue to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jericho Sims returns as Bucks trade Pat Connaughton to Hornets

Sims, 26, appeared in 53 games during his fourth NBA season. After being acquired midseason, he played in 14 games for Milwaukee before suffering a torn ligament in his right thumb. Sims returned in time for the Bucks’ first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, appearing in all five games. He averaged 2.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 100% from the field in 11.6 minutes per contest during the series.

The decision to retain Sims provides continuity and frontcourt depth behind Turner, giving head coach Doc Rivers multiple rotation options heading into the 2025–26 season.

Connaughton, 32, departs Milwaukee after seven seasons with the franchise. He played a key role in the team’s 2021 championship run and was known for his leadership, versatility, and steady perimeter shooting. Last season, he appeared in 41 games and averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 14.7 minutes per game.

Milwaukee’s flurry of offseason moves signals a clear commitment to contending in the short term while bolstering its roster depth. With Turner anchoring the paint, the return of Sims, and the addition of Micic, the Bucks appear to be recalibrating their rotation around their core with a focus on experience and flexibility.