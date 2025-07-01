The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a trade with the Charlotte Hornets, acquiring veteran guard Vasilije Micic in exchange for Pat Connaughton and two second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The picks included are Milwaukee’s 2031 and 2032 second-round selections.

The move marks another step in what has become a busy offseason for Milwaukee. Earlier on Tuesday, the franchise signed former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million contract. The 29-year-old’s deal includes a player option in the final year (2028–29) and a 15% trade kicker, signaling a major investment in reshaping the frontcourt.

In addition to landing Micic, the Bucks have agreed to re-sign center Jericho Sims on a two-year deal. The contract includes a player option in the second season.

Micic, 31, played in 41 games during the 2024–25 season, splitting time between the Phoenix Suns and the Hornets. He averaged 6.6 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 34.8% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc in 19.1 minutes per game. Known for his high basketball IQ and international resume, Micic adds experienced depth to the Bucks’ backcourt as they continue to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jericho Sims returns as Bucks trade Pat Connaughton to Hornets

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) holds the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
© Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Sims, 26, appeared in 53 games during his fourth NBA season. After being acquired midseason, he played in 14 games for Milwaukee before suffering a torn ligament in his right thumb. Sims returned in time for the Bucks’ first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, appearing in all five games. He averaged 2.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 100% from the field in 11.6 minutes per contest during the series.

The decision to retain Sims provides continuity and frontcourt depth behind Turner, giving head coach Doc Rivers multiple rotation options heading into the 2025–26 season.

Connaughton, 32, departs Milwaukee after seven seasons with the franchise. He played a key role in the team’s 2021 championship run and was known for his leadership, versatility, and steady perimeter shooting. Last season, he appeared in 41 games and averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 14.7 minutes per game.

Milwaukee’s flurry of offseason moves signals a clear commitment to contending in the short term while bolstering its roster depth. With Turner anchoring the paint, the return of Sims, and the addition of Micic, the Bucks appear to be recalibrating their rotation around their core with a focus on experience and flexibility.

More Milwaukee Bucks News
Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
NBA rumors: Pacers’ final offer to Myles Turner before he bolted for BucksJulian Ojeda ·
Dec 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) shoots during the second half against the New York Knicks at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Bucks add key veteran shooter after Myles Turner, Damian Lillard movesJaren Kawada ·
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Damian Lillard (0) react after defeating the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Bucks rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘not pleased’ with Damian Lillard exitScotty White ·
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and center Brook Lopez (11) and guard Damian Lillard (0) on the court during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena
Giannis’ Brook Lopez posts right before Myles Turner, Damian Lillard stunnersMalik Brown ·
Bucks' Damian Lillard sits courtside
Bucks ditch Damian Lillard’s $113 million contract to make room for Myles TurnerOwen Crisafulli ·
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Bucks poach Myles Turner from Pacers with $107 million stunnerBrett Siegel ·