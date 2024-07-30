Training camp is a time for roster and position battles, and the Washington Commanders have their share. It’s part of the big challenge facing new head coach Dan Quinn. But there’s good news from D.C. in the form of three surprising developments from the Commanders 2024 NFL training camp.

At the top of the list is something any die-hard Commanders fan wants to hear. Sure, the expectations of quarterback Jayden Daniels starting in Week 1 began as soon as he became the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. But taking control on the first day of padded practices provided an especially encouraging early development.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels taking charge

Daniels still shares reps with Marcus Mariota. But even though Quinn hasn’t committed to Daniels as the Week 1 starter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s nice to see Quinn put him in a leadership role. According to camp reports, Daniels has looked polished, hitting tight windows and finding ways to get the ball to Austin Ekeler in the Red Zone. That’s always a good strategy.

General manager Adam Peters is all-in on Daniels, telling espn.com earlier this year he could change the Commanders franchise forever.

“The way he can process, the way he can see the field, the way he goes through his reads, the way he delivers on time,” Peters said. “He's the best deep-ball thrower in the draft, and that's even before we start watching him run. And the way he runs he just takes your soul as a defense. You think you got him and then all of a sudden, he rips off a 40-yard run. And this is against the SEC, the best of the best.”

The quick decision making turned the head of Quinn as well.

“They had looks and different things that Jayden has been able to really process things quickly,” Quinn, a former defensive coordinator, said. “He has a real decision-making process that's fast.”

So take those intangibles and add in the fact he’s already taking charge of the quarterback room. There are no guarantees in the NFL, but for a longtime hopeless franchise, at least there’s the appearance of the light at the end of the tunnel.

Johnny Newton on the fast track back

If Washington is going to win football games, the defense must improve from the 2023 season. The Commanders scraped the bottom of the NFL barrel and apparently found a comfy spot.

Hiring Quinn didn’t solve the personnel issue, but players like Johnny Newton could. It’s not like Newton will necessarily be a game-changer. But on a defense in need of good bodies up front, he’s vitally important.

Newton surprised NFL observers when he passed his physical and received clearance for the first day of practice. He battled his way back from foot surgeries in the offseason. But Newton’s progress surprise didn’t end with just being available as Quinn said there are no medical limitations on him. The next step will be taking part in team scrimmages, which should come soon.

Quinn told commanderswire.com that Newton has been impressive.

“He is actually doing great, Quinn said. “We’ll start the team periods shortly with him. He’s making huge strides. He’s in excellent shape, so it was more just by design. The player is wanting to go badly and is showing he can, but really we want to stick to our plan of how we’re ramping him up. But yeah, you’ll see him in some team work soon.”

There are things to like about Washington’s defensive front with Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Dorance Armstrong, Clelin Ferrell and Dante Fowler Jr. in the starting mix. But the unit becomes a little more toothy if Newton moves from a wild card to an ace in the hole.

OT Brandon Coleman getting good reviews

One of the biggest problems facing the Commanders for the 2024 season is finding a way to adequately protect Daniels. Of course, that means great play from the left tackle position. And while that spot has been a question mark, perhaps Coleman is providing answers.

Drafted in the third round, Coleman’s ascension to a starting spot would be a huge boon for the Commanders’ offense. Quinn said he knew Coleman had the athletic ability, but has impressed the team with other abilities.

“What I have been more impressed by is he’s got great balance for a big guy, and so he’s got power in his legs,” Quinn said. “One foot coming back, redirecting on pass rush stunts that could go. So that might be one of the things I didn’t know was really one of his strengths. I knew he was a good athlete and movements and that, but balance is a harder thing to test. You have to see it. And so he is very rarely somebody that’s out of position or on the ground.”

And there’s more, as Quinn said Coleman stays under control.

“You never see him overextended or out of position because when you do get beat, usually somebody’s out of position, it’s hard to recover. He has that ability to stay connected to somebody, and that’s one of the things I’ve been impressed by so far.”

If the combination of Newton and Coleman pan out, and Daniels plays well as a rookie, the Commanders will not only be competitive but the future will finally look sound in D.C.