The Milwaukee Bucks have been disappointing this season, as they're fifth in the Eastern Conference at 17-16. The Bucks won the NBA Cup, but they've struggled with consistency, making them a potential active team at the trade deadline.

Milwaukee is led by one of the best players in the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is in the MVP conversation, averaging 32.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. The two-time MVP is shooting 60.1 percent from the field and 21.1 percent from three.

His co-star, Damian Lillard, looks more comfortable in his second season with the Bucks. The 34-year-old star guard is averaging 24.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Lillard is shooting 43.1 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from deep.

Despite the success of the star duo, the Bucks have struggled mightily after the NBA Cup. Their roster has some holes, and Milwaukee must improve it to become a solidified contender. With that said, here are the three top Bucks trade targets in the 2024-25 season.

Bucks add third star with Heat's Jimmy Butler

The Jimmy Butler era is over in Miami, as the Heat have suspended Butler after his public display of wanting a trade. The Heat are now taking offers for the 35-year-old star, who makes $48.8 million this season with a player option of $52.4 million for next season. The Bucks are one of the teams discussing a deal for Butler, and he could be a great addition.

Butler is still an elite player, a great defender, and an all-around strong offensive player. He is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The star forward has been efficient this season, shooting 55.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from behind the arc.

While Butler could fit well in a big three with Antetokounmpo and Lillard, the pathway to acquiring him would be difficult. The Bucks are a second-apron team, which means they can't aggregate contracts in a trade. To make a deal happen, Milwaukee would likely have to make a separate deal first to save salary cap.

Bucks land Blazers' athletic big Robert Williams III

Although Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis are quality rotation players for the Bucks, they could use an athletic big. Robert Williams III plays above the rim as a lob threat, as well as a rebounder and shot blocker. The 27-year-old has appeared in 11 games for the Portland Trail Blazers this season, averaging 6.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Williams is shooting an efficient 72.1 percent from the floor. The athletic big man has two years remaining on his four-year $48 million deal. While on paper, Williams is a great fit, his injury history is a big concern.

Williams has never played more than 61 games in a season, and it would be risky to make a deal for him. But while it would be a big swing to acquire Williams, but it would be worthwhile if he could stay on the floor.

Bucks acquire Hornets' versatile wing Cody Martin

Cody Martin is a versatile defensive wing on the Charlotte Hornets who could fit well next to their star duo. Martin is averaging 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The 29-year-old is shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from downtown.

Martin is making $8.1 million this season and is under contract for $8.7 million next season. Martin would come in and be one of the Bucks' best perimeter defenders, which is something the Bucks desperately need. While this isn't a star addition next to Antetokounmpo and Lillard, Martin is a player who could be a star in his role and be a rotational player for the Bucks.

Milwaukee should make a move or two at the deadline as they continue to be inconsistent despite their star power. The Bucks aren't at the level of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks yet, but with a few moves, they could become true contenders in the East.