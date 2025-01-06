The Miami Heat are on a mission to find a trade partner for Jimmy Butler, and there could be several teams looking to acquire his services. Butler has already named a few teams that he would prefer, such as the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and the Houston Rockets.

Some of those teams don't seem to be looking to trade for Butler, but there are some other teams that are interested, according to John Gambadoro.

“Some of the rumbling I have heard are that Memphis and Milwaukee are teams having ongoing discussions about a trade for Jimmy Butler,” Gambadoro wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Miami weighing if it is better to trade him now or in offseason via sign and trade.”

The Bucks could make a move for Butler, but it could take a lot to acquire him. If the Bucks could package Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, and MarJon Beauchamp, there's a chance that they could get Butler in return, but that would be moving a lot of key role players that they need. It also wouldn't make sense for the Heat to trade Butler in the conference, especially for the Bucks, who are looking to win a championship,

Could Jimmy Butler get traded to the Grizzlies?

For the Grizzlies, it could be as simple as trading Desmond Bane or trading players such as Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, and Brandon Clarke in a package. The Grizzlies could use a player like Butler who could be the missing piece they need to take them to the next level in the Western Conference.

The one thing about trade is that it takes two teams to make something happen, and if the Heat don't like the offer, they simply will just keep Butler. If anything, they may just wait until the offseason to make a move if nothing entices them now.