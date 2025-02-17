Team Canada got the job done on Monday afternoon in Boston, beating Finland 5-3 and booking their spot in the championship game of the 4 Nations on Thursday against Team USA. By no surprise, the legendary Sidney Crosby came through in the clutch when his country needed him most.

The Pittsburgh Penguins star scored a goal and tallied an assist, taking his points total in the tournament to five in just three games. Following the massive victory, head coach Jon Cooper praised Sid The Kid.

Via Chris Johnston:

“In our country he walks on water. And he's as humble as they come.”

Crosby has truly been unreal for Team Canada over the years. They had a 26-game unbeaten run with Crosby in the lineup end on Saturday in the loss to the Americans but during that span, the 37-year-old registered 1.12 PPG. Their last loss before the weekend was in the preliminary rounds of the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

While Sidney Crosby was quiet in the matchup with the States, he certainly made up for it on Monday. He assisted Nathan MacKinnon's second goal of the day before scoring an empty netter to seal the win in the last minute of the third period. Crosby finished with two shots on goal as well.

Crosby is truly an icon in the country and will always be. While he was questionable before the event with an injury, Sid The Kid wasn't going to let anything stop him from putting the maple leaf across his chest again. Team Canada will be seeking revenge on Thursday but they will have to do so on enemy territory. TD Garden will be rocking with American fans.

That being said, there is no shortage of motivation for Crosby and Co. Finding a way to create havoc amongst the States' phenomenal blue line will be key, and of course, trying to beat Connor Hellebuyck, arguably the best netminder in the world right now.