Lane Kiffin just put a hard deadline on the wildest coaching saga in college football. According to ESPN’s Marty Smith, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Kiffin will hold a team meeting at 9 a.m. Sunday, then make an announcement about his future afterward. That means the guessing game, LSU or Ole Miss, stay or go, finally has an expiration date.

The timing comes less than 48 hours after Kiffin coached Ole Miss to a 38-19 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl, capping an 11-1 regular season, the best in school history. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Kewan Lacy stacked up 143 rushing yards as Ole Miss football rolled to 545 total yards, per the ESPN box score.

It looked and felt like a team good enough to crash the College Football Playoff and a coach whose stock has never been higher. That, of course, is why LSU football has been hovering in the background for weeks. Multiple reports say LSU has a massive long-term offer on the table and that school officials feel confident about eventually prying Lane Kiffin away from Oxford.

Article Continues Below

Pro Football Talk also reported that Kiffin prefers to finish the season at Ole Miss before making any move to Baton Rouge, a condition that has complicated LSU’s timeline.

Kiffin has played coy in public. After the Egg Bowl, he admitted he was still undecided and joked that he had “a lot of praying to do” before picking a path. Sunday’s meeting suggests that time is up.

Inside that Ole Miss locker room, players will walk into the team facility knowing they are either about to chase a playoff run with their head coach locked in, or hear that the guy who just delivered an 11-1 season is heading to a conference rival. Either way, Lane Kiffin’s future is no longer a months-long rumor. By late Sunday morning, it becomes a decision.