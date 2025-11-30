Pascal Siakam came through in the clutch as he knocked down a game-winning shot in the Indiana Pacers' 103-101 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Siakam is going through the 10th year of his NBA career, his third with the Pacers. He has been the top scoring option as the team is going through significant struggles following Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injury in the 2025 NBA Finals. Injuries have also affected several key players on the roster, impacting their trajectory to begin the 2025-26 campaign as well.

The contest against the Bulls went down to the wire, but Siakam refused to let Indiana fall to their division rival. In the final seconds of the game, he received the inbound pass as he dribbled to his spot in the mid-range and fired the shot. The shot was successful as Indiana took the final lead of the night.

Siakam reflected on the win after the game on the broadcast. It was there where he explained what was going on in his mind prior to taking the shot for the win.

“I thought about [passing], then I was like nah,” Siakam said.

PASCAL SIAKAM WITH THE GAME-WINNER 🔥pic.twitter.com/Rx7HGwvqlQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 30, 2025

How Pascal Siakam, Pacers played against Bulls

Amid the Pacers' struggles to start the season, Pascal Siakam's game-winner against the Bulls was much needed.

Five players scored in double-digits for Indiana in the win, including Siakam. He finished with a stat line of 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks. He shot 11-of-23 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line. Bennedict Mathurin came next with 19 points and six rebounds while Jay Huff, Andrew Nembhard and Isaiah Jackson produced 14 points each.

Indiana improved to a 4-16 record on the season, holding the 13th spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Brooklyn Nets and one game above the Washington Wizards while trailing the Charlotte Hornets by two games and Milwaukee Bucks by 4.5 games.

The Pacers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.