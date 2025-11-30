For Sunday’s Week 13 clash with the Arizona Cardinals (3-8), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-5) will feature running back Bucky Irving in their lineup. Sidelined since Week 4 with shoulder and ankle injuries, Irving is listed as questionable but is expected to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 23-year-old second-year back has recorded 237 rushing yards on 71 carries in four games this season, averaging 3.3 yards per attempt. He has contributed 430 total yards and two total touchdowns, along with a single fumble lost.

Irving’s return comes at a crucial time. Tampa Bay has lost three consecutive games, including last week's 34-7 blowout against the Los Angeles Rams, in which quarterback Baker Mayfield left at halftime and was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater, who was ineffective. Mayfield, who is listed as questionable with a left shoulder issue, is also expected to play, giving the Buccaneers their starting signal-caller back alongside a fully ramped-up Irving.

Tampa Bay's backfield has been carried in Irving’s absence by Rachaad White, who has 414 yards on 104 carries this season (4.0-yard average), and Sean Tucker, who has gained 243 yards over the last four games and scored three total touchdowns. While productive, neither has fully replaced Irving’s big-play potential, which was apparent during his rookie season when he totaled 1,122 rushing yards on 207 carries (5.4-yard average) with eight rushing touchdowns and added 47 receptions for 392 yards.

The Buccaneers' offense has been strained by injuries to veteran receivers. Mike Evans remains on injured reserve with a collarbone injury, and Chris Godwin has played only three games this season. Rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka has provided some relief, but Irving’s presence in the backfield will relieve pressure on the passing game and provide a more balanced offensive attack.