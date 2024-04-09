After an exciting five-month campaign, the college basketball season is unfortunately over. UConn defeated Purdue in the National Championship game to win its second consecutive national title as the nation was treated to an intriguing battle on the court.
The conclusion of the tourney now means a plethora of awards to pour over, the most prominent being the NCAA All-Tournament team. This year's winners are Purdue's Zach Edey, and UConn's Tristen Newton, Stephon Castle, Donovan Clingan, and Cam Spencer. While all five players had great tournaments, it is difficult to believe they were the best five players on the court this March. Here are 4 snubs from 2024 NCAA All-Tournament team.
Too much love for UConn
UConn played phenomenally en route to a second consecutive national championship, but were the Huskies' top four starters better than anyone else in the NCAA Tournament his year? Doubtful.
Stephon Castle was a difference-maker on defense but averaged 12.5 PPG while shooting 22.2% from deep. He had seven points against Northwestern and scored just two points against Illinois. Tristan Newton shot 43% from the field while Cam Spencer scored 15 points or fewer in all but one NCAA Tournament game. UConn's biggest strength was not its individuals but rather the sum of its parts. The NCAA All-Tournament team does not reflect that.
Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)
Though they have different play styles, not since the days of Zion Williamson has college basketball seen a wing scorer as dominant as Dalton Knecht. Knecht did so in the regular season and continued to show his elite scoring ability in the NCAA Tournament. The Tennessee senior put up 25.5 points per game across four tournament games — eclipsing 18 points in each. He had 24 points, five assists, and no turnovers in a Sweet Sixteen win over Creighton and followed it up with a 37-point showing against Purdue in the Elite Eight.
Though the Volunteers fell short against the Boilermakers, Dalton Knecht affirmed his legacy with a phenomenal season and a great NCAA Tournament performance.
Mark Sears (Alabama)
While Zach Edey has been the poster child for offensive efficiency in college basketball this season, Mark Sears has posted a better offensive rating than the AP Player of the Year in the regular season and the NCAA Tournament. Sears shot 63.6% from inside the arc, led the tournament with 20 made threes, and averaged 21.5 PPG during March Madness this year. His ORTG of 135.5 was a step up from his overall season performance (129.1) as Sears did his best to will the Rolling Tide to the Final Four — scoring at least 20 points in four of his five tournament games.
Sears posted a rare combination of offensive efficiency and potency during March. How he did not earn a spot on the All-Tournament Team is beyond us
Jermaine Couisnard (Oregon)
Though his Oregon Ducks did not get past the Second Round, it was a tournament to remember for Jermaine Couisnard. The senior guard scored 40 points in an upset win over South Carolina — tying him with Zach Edey for the March Madness single-game high this year. He then dropped 32 in an overtime loss to #3 seed Creighton. Couisnard managed these totals while maintaining the utmost offensive efficiency. He posted an offensive rating of 130.6 while shooting 49.1% from the field, including 52.4% from three. The Oregon stalwart also had just two turnovers across these two games.
Despite his 36 PPG, Couisnard somehow did not earn a spot on the All-Tournament Team.
Jack Gohlke (Oakland)
If the All-Tournament team is about celebrating the individual performances that make March Madness memorable, then Oakland guard Jack Gohlke should surely be on the list. Gohlke found himself in the national spotlight after hitting 10 three-pointers in an upset win over Kentucky. He followed it up with a 22-point showing and six made threes in the Second Round against North Carolina State. Despite playing only those two games, Gohlke finished second in the tournament with 16 made threes and his 27 PPG scoring average was the third-best among players with multiple games played.
Ten years from now, we will remember the 2024 NCAA Tournament for UConn's dominance, Zach Edey's performances down low, and Jack Gohlke's fearless shooting. Shouldn't the All-Tournament Team recognize that?