The Golden State Warriors will be facing the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they could be getting back their star player. Stephen Curry had missed the past few games with a quad injury, which means the Warriors had to go to battle without the man who runs the ship. Luckily for them, they knew that he wouldn't be out for an extended period of time, and they just needed to weather the storm for the time being.

After the Warriors' last practice, head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry did everything in practice, as he was able to scrimmage.

With that update, it seems like Curry should be ready to go.

Stephen Curry's injury status vs. Timberwolves

Curry is not listed on the injury report, which means that he should be ready to go against the Timberwolves. That's good news for the Warriors, as they try to stay afloat in a loaded Western Conference that is not easy.

Article Continues Below

While the Warriors were on the East Coast, they went 2-1, winning their last two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls. Curry stayed tuned into the games, and he was asked what he liked from the team while he was absent from the court.

“The idea of just playing good basketball, making simple plays, getting organized offensively, that's what I saw the last three games,” Curry said via Kenzo Fukuda of Clutch Points.

“The ball just had energy. And so I know when I'm out there, I try to create the same type of actions,” Curry continued. “Everybody was seeing, reading the game, and taking the shots that you're supposed to take. None of that should change when I'm out there.”

The ball has always had energy when Curry is on the floor, and he's right, nothing should change when he comes back.