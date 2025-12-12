Despite a strong start to the regular season, the Chicago Bulls have gone 2-8 across their last 10 contests and may look to make a key move ahead of the trade deadline.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Bulls could be a threat to trade for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.

“There has been no evidence to date to suggest that the Bulls plan to act upon persistent speculation that they harbor trade interest in Mavericks big man (and Chicago native) Anthony Davis,” Stein wrote.

“Yet I was advised this week that Chicago should continue to be classified as a team to watch when it comes to Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors are increasingly expected to trade Kuminga between Jan. 15 — who is not trade-eligible this season until that date — and the Feb. 5 trade deadline. And Chicago has certainly registered trade interest in Kuminga in the past, bringing up the 23-year-old in negotiations with Golden State on trades that never came to fruition in which the Warriors were engaged in talks of varying degrees of seriousness featuring Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević. The Bulls, meanwhile, continue to field trade interest in guard Coby White.”

The 23-year-old was a restricted free agent this past summer and only returned to the Warriors after weeks of negotiations. This is not the first time that the Bulls have been linked to Kuminga. They reportedly were interested in the Goma native during the offseason, and could be an intriguing suitor as the deadline approaches.

Across 17 games this season, Kuminga has averaged 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting roughly 44 percent from the field. It remains to be seen if the Warriors will move him and if the Bulls might make a serious push for his services.