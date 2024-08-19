It's obvious that Brock Purdy will be the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but there are still questions on who be the backup to him. Josh Dobbs and Brandon Allen are the two battling for the N0.2 spot, and head coach Kyle Shanahan has been impressed with both of them. Last week, Allen went in before Dobbs, and this week against the New Orleans Saints it was the opposite, but Shanahan says the order doesn't mean anything.

“We just planned on giving Brandon [Allen] first last week, and we were going to give Dobbs first this week,” Shanahan said after the game. “Haven't decided on next week yet, but that was the plan from the beginning.”

Regardless of who came out on the field first, Shanahan seemed to be pleased with what he saw with the amount of snaps each quarterback was given.

“I thought they both did well with the reps they were given,” Shanahan said. “Dobbs got to play a little bit more and I thought he did a real good job leading on some of those drives. When Brandon came in, he did the same. It was very similar to last week. The games have been tight, the practice have been tight. So, it’s a good problem we have right now.”

With the last preseason game coming up, it should be more clear on who will be the backup behind Purdy when the season starts.

Who will be the backup QB for the 49ers?

It's been a real battle between Josh Dobbs and Brandon Allen for the backup quarterback spot, but Dobbs looks to be in the lead with his play against the New Orleans Saints. Right before halftime, Dobbs ran in for a touchdown himself on fourth down. Not only did he make plays with his legs, but he also aired the ball out, throwing for 133 yards.

“Did a good job,” Shanahan said about Dobbs' performance. “Led us on a few drives, scoring drives. Made a couple plays when nothing was there, I thought it was similar to last week.”

Dobbs showed last season that he could be a viable quarterback on a team after starting games for both the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. In 12 starts, he threw for 2,464 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. As a runner, Dobbs rushed for six touchdowns.

Allen doesn't have that many games as a starter under his belt through his career like Dobbs, but he's shown that he can make plays with the ball in his hands as well.

Right now, it's looking more likely that Dobbs is the backup to Brock Purdy, and the 49ers will be going in with a reliable option who has the experience leading an offense.