The Baylor football program was another team dealing with a quarterback battle ahead of the 2024 college football season. The battle was between redshirt junior Sawyer Robertson and Toledo transfer Dequan Finn. After Saturday's scrimmage, head coach Dave Aranda had yet to come to a decision, stating, “I thought both played well, but a decision is due, and so (offensive coordinator Jake Spavital) and I and the rest of the offense will get together and get that done,” according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

On Monday, Zenitz reported that it was “expected” that Finn would be named the starter.

“Baylor is expected to name Toledo transfer Dequan Finn as its starting quarterback, sources tell 247Sports and CBS Sports.”

Finn was named the MAC MVP last year with Toledo and has massive career numbers, throwing for 7,074 yards with 1,840 rushing yards as well as 88 touchdowns. All along, the expectation was that Finn would get the nod as the starter, especially with Baylor wanting to turn things around following a rough year in 2023.

Dequan Finn expected to be a massive part of Baylor's offense

Finn entered the portal as one of the most polarizing players. As such, he went from the MAC and Toledo to the Big 12 and Baylor. Now, he should be a big factor for a Baylor football program trying to get back towards the top of the conference.

He beat out Sawyer Robertson, who transferred from Mississippi State and threw for 864 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions in a brief run with the Bears in 2023.

The Baylor football team begins the season against Tarleton State before a tough road game against Utah. The Big 12 looks different with Arizona State, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado joining in 2024, but Finn could very well be the difference-maker in leading Baylor back to a bowl game this season.