Getting good reports on the injury front with Tank Dell’s return and Will Anderson recovering from a tough mental season at Alabama, the Houston Texans got a bit of bad news with CJ Stroud backup Davis Mills getting a concerning injury update.

Mills didn’t practice Thursday because of bruised ribs, according to KPRC2 NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

“#Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills sidelined at practice with bruised ribs, Will Anderson Jr. ankle improving as team gets healthier @KPRC2,” Wilson posted on X.

Texans QB Davis Mills posting strong preseason

The best thing for Mills in the injury isn’t expected to keep him out of action for an extended period of time. In two games, Mills has completed 18 of 26 passes for 191 yards with a touchdown and no picks. He took a hit to the ribs in the preseason game against the Steelers.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said he’s not overly concerned about the setback, via nbcsports.com through video from Adam Wexler of SportsTalk790.

“Everything is good with Davis,” Ryans said. “Feel good about Davis. He’s done a really good job for us all throughout training camp and the preseason, so feel really good about Davis.”

Mills started strong in the preseason game against the Bears. He hit on 10 of 13 passes for 102 yards and a score, drawing praise from Ryans, according to houstontexans.com.

“Davis did a really nice job, really commanding the offense, really being efficient in the passing game,” Ryans said. “I like what Davis did tonight and it's something that he can continue to build on.”

Stroud is one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. And Davis hopes to be a solid backup. He hit on 319 of 499 passes last year (64%) for 4,108 yards. Even more impressive, he totaled 23 touchdown passes with only five interceptions. Also, easily won AP offensive rookie of the year, granering 48 of 50 first-place votes.

What about the Texans' starter at QB?

Ryans said he expects Stroud to grow this season, according to on3.com via the Texans’ YouTube page.

““Where can we see him grow in his second year?” Ryans asked. “It’s his leadership, first and foremost — continue to become the leader that we want him to be. And it’s just in his play. It doesn’t change for C.J. or anyone else — can we get a little bit better each day?

“There’s no big grand thing for him, just continue to get a little bit better. You see how much better he got from his first day of camp last year until our last game — how much better [he got], you saw the growth of him. And that’s the same thing as we come into this season.”