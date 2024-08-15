Before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged, they will need to get a prenup.

According to Life and Style, Kelce needs an “ironclad prenup” in place for him to propose to Swift. An insider close to the relationship shared some background on this development.

“This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit since they've considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while and are both 100 percent committed to spending the rest of their lives together and starting a family,” the source said. “The formalities are just their schedules that have gotten in the way, as well as logistics of a prenup.”

The source adds that the prenup could be “complicated by the vast amounts of money involved on both sides.” Life and Style notes that Swift has a net worth of $1 billion and Kelce $70 million.

Furthermore, Swift apparently will not get married until a prenup is signed. The source said, “There's just no way Taylor would walk down the aisle without a prenup. They both want it figured out before Travis gets down on one knee.”

It is not all doom and gloom, though. They are both on the same page and currently “more focused on their respective brands and bank balances than anyone else on planet Earth,” the source added.

It sounds like once a prenup is signed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could be engaged sooner rather than later.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Starting in September 2023, Swift and Kelce have been in a relationship. It has continued steadily since then as they approach their first anniversary. They have shown support for each other and attended their respective events.

Speculation of a romantic interest between the two began when Kelce shouted out Swift on his New Heights podcast. This led to Swift attending the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs pulled off a huge 41-10 victory.

Throughout the rest of the 2023 NFL season, Swift came to 12 more games. She even showed up to the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Fransisco 49ers (which they won).

Kelce also supported Swift as she embarked on the Eras Tour. He has shown up to several of her shows throughout the 149-date run. He appeared on stage and performed with her during the Eras Tour's June 23, 2024, show in London, England. Kelce performed as a background dancer during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Recently, Swift and Kelce have been navigating a long-distance relationship. Kelce had to report back to the Chiefs' training camp as their 2024 NFL season gets underway. Swift continued her European leg of the Eras Tour, which will conclude on August 20.

During Swift's two-month break from the Eras Tour, she could show up to more Chiefs games. She resumes the Eras Tour with the second and final North American leg of it on October 18. That gives her a few weeks during which she could potentially attend Chiefs games.