Despite losing in the biggest game, the San Francisco 49ers had an impeccable season led by star quarterback Brock Purdy who is looking to build off of an impressive 2023 and produce at a high level in his third year with the team. It seems as if it will be heading that way as San Francisco tight end George Kittle gave some insight in to how Purdy has looked in the offseason and in training camp thus far.

Purdy had a great season last year as he threw a single-season franchise high in 4,280 yards to go along with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions which was enough to make him a finalist for the Most Valuable Player award. One of his favorite targets in Kittle would say in an interview with KNBR that Purdy is “just more comfortable with the offense.”

“I feel like he's just more comfortable with the offense,” Kittle said according to 49ers Web Zone. “He seems very comfortable with it, and he seems like he's taking it and making it his offense. Just his confidence in the pocket, throwing the ball, telling guys, ‘Hey, you need to do this. You need to push your route depth here. Yeah, you need to run out of it.'”

Kittle talks about Purdy's confidence and mindset with 49ers

Not only is Purdy comfortable in the offense, he is likely to be way more hungrier than before as he almost achieved greatness leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl after an impressive playoff run. He would come back in big games like against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, but fall short to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs resulting in a boost of confidence from the Iowa State product to overcome the odds.

“He just has this confidence,” Kittle said. “And he just has this, like, ‘This is my job.' And it's not something that—I want to say you're always fighting for your job, but he's like, ‘I'm making this job better. I'm getting better while I'm out here.'”

As for Kittle, he has been part of the San Francisco franchise for all of the seven seasons in his career remaining one of the best tight ends in the league. Last season, he caught 65 passes for 1,020 yards to go along with six touchdowns as he once again looks to be one of Purdy's favorite targets along with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.

“I think he said it, too. He was like, ‘I want to be great every single day.' You can see that mindset in him,” Kittle said on Purdy via 49ers Web Zone. “He is dialed in and just locked in every single rep. And I just appreciate someone like that because he's just getting better.”

At any rate, the 49ers are trying to improve despite a stellar season where they went 12-5 which put them first in the NFC West and enough to have the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They will start the upcoming season against the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 9.