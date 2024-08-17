Brock Purdy has been a member of the San Francisco 49ers since 2022, when he went from Mr. Irrelevant to the most unlikely starting quarterback in the NFL.

Over that run, he's been questioned at every turn, set records that previously seemed impossible for a seventh-round pick, and has become arguably the most polarizing player in the entire NFL, with some fans believing he's a top-15 quarterback worthy of getting paid next summer, while other fans have been waiting like wild for the next shoe to drop and the belle of San Francisco's ball to turn back into a pumpkin.

Fortunately, Purdy has a few really big supporters in his corner who stand behind him as a prospect and a player, including Sam Darnold, his former backup who had some very nice things to say about the 49ers starter in a recent interview with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

On paper, it would make sense if Darnold wasn't too high on Purdy, as he was only afforded one chance to play for the 49ers last season and ultimately lost his lone start despite throwing for 297 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick. Still, that one game was good enough to get Darnold a new $10 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, where he could theoretically face off against Purdy not just in Week 2 but potentially in the playoffs, too, as both teams have Super Bowl aspirations, even if they are at two very different spots in their NFL lifecycle.

Brock Purdy appreciates Sam Darnold's kind words

Asked by reporters during his Friday media availability session about Darnold's comments, Brock Purdy noted that he appreciated the kind words from his former backup quarterback, noting that he appreciates everyone who has helped him to get where he wants to be long-term, as no quarterback gets where they want on their own.

“Yeah, probably all of it. From high school to coach Campbell and [quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator] coach Gordon at Iowa State, just the way that we prepped and not wanting to skip a play that we have on the call sheet, like going over every single play, what my read is, what situations we could get into and what would my answer be,” Darnold told reporters.

“And so, that’s what we do every night before the game. And so Sam, [QB] Brandon [Allen], and I would sit down, and we’d go over every situation with every play and what my answer would be. He helped me tremendously with my prep, and we all bounced ideas off each other, and what we could get, and what we need to be aware of. So had a great group last year, and Sam contributed so much to our success as a team man. So I know that he probably took away stuff like that. But I also learned so much from Sam, and what he brought to the table, and how he prepared. So it goes both ways, but I’m excited for him.”

With Darnold now locked in as the Vikings' unquestioned starting quarterback now that JJ McCarthy is set to miss his rookie season with a torn meniscus, there's a world where the former USC product could end up playing against Purdy in the playoffs, with a shot potentially on the line for two teams at very different spots in their developmental curve. If that happens, no one will be more excited by the results than Purdy and Darnold, as they clearly appreciate each other on a personal and professional level.