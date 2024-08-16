The Minnesota Vikings squeaked out a 24-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in their preseason opener on Sunday despite the devastating news of starting quarterback JJ McCarthy missing the entire 2024 season to fully repair his meniscus injury. This news also comes as Vikings fans are still reeling from Kirk Cousins signing with the Atlanta Falcons on a mammoth four-year, $180 million deal with a $50 million signing bonus. Now, Vikings fans lay their QB1 hopes on Sam Darnold, whom Vikings center Garrett Bradbury gave a promising review after a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns.

“Before, with Kirk, he knew the calls, the checks, when to change the play, when to change the protection,” the center said. “Now, it's not so much that I'm running the show, but if I see something, it's ‘Hey, yo, Sam, maybe check this.'” We're kinda just leaning on each other.”

Sam Darnold vs. Kirk Cousins

This observation came during a snap against the Browns. Bradbury had felt like the Browns had gotten down the timing of Darnold's snap count, so he suggested for the QB to switch up the cadence. Darnold agreed, and this little shift gave the Vikings offense more time to get to work.

The loss of Kirk Cousins to the Falcons definitely had an effect on this change in direction under head coach Kevin O'Connell's leadership. Under the veteran QB, everyone simply had to listen to his calls and directions as he controlled every aspect of the pre-snap.

Now, the team has to rely on one another more as they continue this feeling-out process heading into the new season. For his part, Darnold said he appreciates this communal or collaborative process, which should be easier for him since the offensive line hasn't changed much since O'Connell became coach in 2022. Their offensive line coach Chris Kuper is still with the team, as well.

Besides, Bradbury added that this change in communication approach with Darnold has helped engage the linemen pre-snap. They can now actively influence the direction of the snap because they don't have to yield all the time to the veteran playcaller behind them.

Offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw said of this process, “You've just really got to dial in and lock in. It starts with Garrett [Bradbury]. He's giving out all the calls, all the communication. He's directing everywhere we need to go.”

The Vikings look to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season where they missed the playoffs after Cousins went down with a torn Achilles. Fans will have to tune in to find out whether Sam Darnold and this new approach works for the team.