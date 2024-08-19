The end-of-year holidays are always a busy time for sneakerheads as they stock-up on all the upcoming releases and buy for loved ones during the season of giving. It's become commonplace to see a slew of releases from Jordan Brand around the Christmas holiday and this year will be no different. In classic Jordan fashion, we'll see another return of the iconic Air Jordan 11.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Michael Jordan wore the Air Jordan 11 during the 1995-96 season where the Chicago Bulls managed an NBA record 72 wins during the regular season, capped off by another NBA Championship, NBA MVP, and Finals MVP for “His Airness.” Not only did the magical season effectively make the Jordan 11 an iconic silhouette, but it quickly became a cultural phenomenon with its hype growing over the years.

Most popular in the “Concord” and “Bred” colorways, the shoes really became a hit when they were featured in Space Jam. Since then, we've seen a number of new colorways grace the Air Jordan 11 and we'll see a return of the “Legend Blue” ensemble come this December.

Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue”

Originally titled Air Jordan 11 “Columbia” for their Columbia Blue Jumpman along the heel, Michael Jordan only wore this pair once when playing in the 1996 NBA All-Star game. While they didn't quite match the Chicago Bulls' uniforms, fans quickly grew an affinity for these with their close resemblance to the University of North Carolina color scheme.

This upcoming release will come in a White/Legend Blue-Black ensemble, remaining true to the retro release that came in 2014. The shoes feature a pristine white mesh upper, accented by the iconic patent leather wave also in white. The midsole, tongue, and laces are all white and we see tiny hits of black along the sockliner and outsole “pods” on the bottom of the shoes. The sneakers derive their name from the Legend Blue Jordan Jumpman long the heel, followed by the familiar icy blue outsoles we've seen on numerous Jordan 11 colorways. All in all, this has been a favorite Air Jordan 11 colorway over the years and fans have been waiting patiently over the last decade for these to release again.

The Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue” will return December 14, 2024 and will come with a standard retail tag of $210. They'll become available on Nike SNKRS App and very select Jordan Brand retailers. It's also rumored that the shoes will come in full sizing for the whole family, along with prices adjusted accordingly. Be sure to mark your calendars and don't miss your chance to own this historic Air Jordan silhouette!