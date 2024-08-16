As the New England Patriots' competitive timetable seemingly gets pushed further down the road, the growth of young talent becomes even more essential. Offensive development is undeniably the primary concern facing this franchise, just as it has been for the last few years. Though, the Pats cannot properly evaluate their players if they are not on the field.

Undrafted rookie wide receiver JaQuae Jackson grabbed his knee in pain and went down after sustaining a non-contact injury in the fourth quarter of New England's 14-13 loss versus the Philadelphia Eagles. He was devastatingly carted off the field, via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams.

Jackson caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from third-string quarterback Joe Milton in the team's first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers but did not record a reception in the Week 2 matchup. Considering he is fighting for a roster spot, it is awful to see his first training camp potentially come to an end in this brutal manner.

The 24-year-old has come a long way in the last few years, making a name for himself on the Division II football scene before transferring to Rutgers in the Big Ten. Despite tallying a modest 22 receptions for 361 yards and one touchdown, Jackson caught the Patriots' eye. Hopefully, he has done enough during the last several weeks to stay on their radar going forward.

Patriots' offense is trying to find its footing

There were a couple of positives for fans to take from this game. Quarterback Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, flashed some promise. Behind what projects to be a bottom-tier offensive line, Maye was still able to show off some of his skills. He scored his first Patriots touchdown on a four-yard rush near the end of the first half. The passing numbers were rather lackluster (6-of-11 for 47 yards), but his ability was still easy to detect.

While Maye needs more seasoning, it is also important for head coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt to supply him with a scheme that is conducive to success. Properly utilizing the wide receivers is of the utmost importance, whether it is Maye or Jacoby Brissett starting at QB.

Kayshon Boutte totaled a team-high three catches for 23 receiving yards on Thursday night. Obviously, there is plenty of work to be done before New England starts its 2024-25 NFL campaign with a road meeting against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 8. It remains to be seen if JaQuae Jackson will be part of that process, but the team and fans are praying for the best.