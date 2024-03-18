The San Francisco 49ers have a new backup quarterback behind Brock Purdy. San Francisco is reportedly in agreement on a one-year contract with Josh Dobbs according to his agent, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Dobbs had an up-and-down 2024 season. The 29-year-old started the season with the Arizona Cardinals and appeared in eight games. Dobbs, who started the eight contests because Kyler Murray was out with an injury, threw for 1,569 yards and eight touchdowns.
He performed well overall and drew interest before the 2023 trade deadline. Sure enough, Dobbs was acquired by the Minnesota Vikings, as Kirk Cousins went down with a season-ending injury. Things did not go according to plan for Dobbs in Minnesota, however.
He struggled for the most part across five games, throwing for five touchdowns and five interceptions. Regardless, Dobbs still displayed the ability to start if necessary in 2023. He will instantly become one of the better quarterbacks in the league.
Josh Dobbs joins 49ers quarterback room
The 49ers' quarterback situation has drawn plenty of storylines over the years. Jimmy Garoppolo was San Francisco's starting quarterback just a few seasons ago. In 2022, the 49ers turned to Trey Lance.
However, Garoppolo took over QB1 duties once again after Lance went down with an early-season injury. Garoppolo later suffered an injury of his own which led to Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy receiving the starting job.
Purdy ran away with the gig and the 49ers ultimately moved on from both Lance and Garoppolo. They signed veteran Sam Darnold in 2023, but it was clear that Purdy was the starter.
The same can be said for 2024, but Dobbs will give the 49ers a quality backup. Brandon Allen is also on the roster.
The 49ers reached the NFC Championship Game during the 2022-23 season before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. San Francisco came excruciatingly close to winning the Super Bowl during the 2023-24 campaign, but they lost in overtime to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The 49ers want to win it all in 2024-25 and they will do whatever it takes to earn a championship.