During the August 17 Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Taylor Swift broke out a deep cut from Reputation, “I Did Something Bad.” This marked the first time the “Cruel Summer” singer had played it in almost six years. Could this mean Reputation (Taylor's Version) is on the way?

This performance came during Swift's latest “Surprise Songs” acoustic mini-set. She first played “I Did Something Bad” before performing a mashup of “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” and “Coney Island.”

Does this mean Reputation (Taylor's Version) is coming soon?

Usually, Swift only performs four songs from the Reputation album during the Eras Tour setlist. However, her playing a fifth song, along with her recent outfit changes, could imply that an announcement of Reputation (Taylor's Version) is impending.

Either way, it gave the London Swifties attending the Eras Tour a chance to hear Taylor Swift perform “I Did Something Bad” for the first time in over a half-decade. According to Setlist.fm, Swift previously played it 54 times on her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

Reputation remains one of the last two albums Swift has to re-record in her (Taylor's Version) series. This began after her dispute with Big Machine Records, which resulted in Swift re-recording and re-releasing her first six albums.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) kicked things off in 2021, with Red (Taylor's Version) following a few months later. After releasing Midnights in 2022, Swift returned with Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version) in 2023.

In 2024, the only album Swift has released so far is The Tortured Poets Department. If her pattern continues, perhaps both Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) can be expected in 2025.

This would give some space for Swifties after the Eras Tour concludes in December 2024. Releasing the last two re-recorded albums will satiate their appetite until a new album comes.

The Eras Tour

The Eras Tour is Swift's biggest venture to date. She takes fans on a journey through her entire discography during the show. Each night, Swift plays songs from almost all of her past albums. The 45-song setlist goes for over three hours each show.

Currently, Swift is playing the final two shows on the European leg of the tour. Swift will then take a couple of months off before resuming the tour in October. That is when Swift will play the final 18 shows of the tour, with nine taking place in the United States and nine in Canada.

The Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. Swift spent most of the year touring North America. She also played shows in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil to close out the year.

In February 2024, Swift resumed the tour with shows in Japan, Australia, and Singapore before a break. The European leg of the Eras Tour commenced on May 9, 2024, with a show in Nanterre, France.

On October 13, 2023, a concert film to commemorate the tour was released. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour grossed over $260 million at the box office and was a hit. An extended (Taylor's Version) cut of the concert film is streaming on Disney+.