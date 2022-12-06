By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

Andor just ended its first season on Disney Plus a few weeks ago and Star Wars fans have been clamoring for more. In a series that broke the mold for what the franchise is usually known for, the Diego Luna-starrer did away with the usual formula of Jedi and Sith battles or capitalizing on nostalgia. Instead, the outcome is one of the best entries in the lore in a long time. And since Andor season 2 is still far away, there is a plethora of fan theories surrounding the hit series coming out of nowhere. We take a look at the best of these and what they could mean for Star Wars itself.

5 best Andor fan theories Star Wars fans want to be true

5. B2EMO will become K2-SO

Before Andor came out on Disney Plus, a lot of fans were wondering if K2-SO will somehow be introduced. While that didn’t happen during the 12-episode run, B2EMO, a groundmech salvage assist unit owned by Maarva Andor, instead became the show’s primary droid character. During the course of Andor season 1, we learn how integrated it was to Cassian and Maarva’s family dynamic and how close it was to the two.

If B2EMO "dies" & the last scene is Cassian uploading his memory bank & Nekim's manifesto into a K2S0 unit, I will not recover for 2 years….💔 #Andor#Starwarspic.twitter.com/57qOIW6xXc — GalaxyMando316🌌🛡 (@thisraidrmando2) November 23, 2022

This detail begged the curiosity of fans, leading some to speculate that the red droid’s consciousness will somehow be merged with a KX-series security droid in the future, leading to the introduction of K2-SO. With the latter’s relationship with Andor being established in Rogue One as having some sort of foundation and duration of time, it’s safe to assume that the pair has gone through a lot by that point. If the showrunners manage to pull this theory off, it could explain the of both B2EMO and K2-SO in the canon.

4. Mon Mothma’s arc will tie into Star Wars: Rebels

During the entire course of Andor season 1, Mon Mothma’s arc primarily revolved around how she would be able to support rebel efforts against the Empire without getting caught. At some point before Star Wars: A New Hope, the senator would publicly come out and support the Rebel Alliance in their fight against Imperial forces. This pivotal moment will play out in Star Wars: Rebels, during which she will denounce Emperor Palpatine for the events of the Ghorman Massacre.

This moment in the canon can be used for Andor season 2 as a way to build up Mothma’s eventual falling out with the Empire. At the same time, certain characters from Rebels can be integrated into Andor, which will make both shows more interesting. In any case, Mothma’s future is certainly one to look out for.

3. The death of Bix Caleen

In Rogue One, Andor claims to have lost everything and everyone he had ever loved while fighting the Empire. From that small scene alone, Star Wars fans can theorize that most of the characters we’ve gotten to know during that 12-episode run of Andor won’t make it out alive. Of course, this possibility includes Bix Caleen.

Bix’s final moment in the #Andor finale moved me. In Ep. 7, she is frustrated with him for his more selfish actions and says he needs to leave. Here, she sees the man she knew he could be joyfully proclaims he will find them. Brings me to tears. 🥹 #StarWarspic.twitter.com/ZVYkFdZgXW — James Pasqualucci (@pasqjame) November 27, 2022

Among all the remaining characters in Andor after the conclusion of season 1, Bix is undoubtedly the closest to him. With Cassian’s mother dead and his career as a rebel just starting, the number of those who are within his inner circle is definitely few. It only stands to reason that his work as a rebel spy against the Empire will somehow factor in the death of Bix. In the process, her loss will lead to the despondent and gritty Cassian Andor we see in Rogue One.

2. More ties to Rogue One

Speaking of Rogue One, there’s a pretty good chance we’ll see more characters from that Star Wars film in Andor season 2. For one, there’s Saw Gerrera and his involvement with the main Rebel Alliance cells will certainly place him within Cassian Andor’s attention. If this happens, there could possibly be a Star Wars easter egg or two that points to Jyn Erso or her father, Galen.

At this point in time, Galen is a major target for the Rebellion due to the scientist spearheading the construction of the Death Star. Andor season 2 will somehow shed a light on his involvement with the Empire, or even show what was going on with Jyn during that time. Needless to say, having the second season of Andor tie more to Rogue One will be good for Star Wars fans.

1. Luthen Rael is a former Jedi

Perhaps the most interesting Star Wars fan theory of Andor season 1 is Luthen Rael was a former Jedi Knight. Fueling this perception that the old rebel was once a member of the Order is his possession of a Kyber crystal, a methodological way of fighting Imperial forces, and that passionate speech to a spy at the Imperial Security Bureau about sacrificing everything to fight the Empire using their own tools.

Is Luthen Rael a secret Jedi possibly because they were moments in #Andor that I felt like he was for example his walking stick that he has looks like a lightsaber and the blue kyber necklace that he gave Cassian and the conversation between him and Saw Gerrera 😁😁🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/P8yZnedpYI — Mariam Skywalker (@MariamSkywalker) November 17, 2022

That speech alone conveys that he has forsaken calm, kindness, kinship, love, and inner peace, which can be seen as primary elements of the Jedi way of thinking, to take down his enemy. It also mentions that he shares his dreams with ghosts, which can be seen as his fallen comrades or loved ones. Factor in the time of 15 years at the time of Andor episode 10, which Luthen mentioned to the ISB spy, and it comes out roughly during the year when the Jedi Order was purged due to Order 66. Taking all of these things into account, and it would seem Luthen’s chances of being a former Jedi are very likely.

But of course, all of these Star Wars fan theories on Andor won’t be answered right away. Everyone would have to wait until season 2 to get any light on these entries and if there’s a chance they can come true. In any case, there’ll be more of these theories popping up by the time the fan-favorite series comes back on Disney Plus.