Coach Ryan Day's Ohio State football has been a dream destination for most upcoming high school recruits. The team has produced great talents that have reached the NFL and even thrived to be stars. It is no question that players like Justin Scott choose to play in this program over schools like Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Georgia.

Justin Scott will join the Ohio State football squad after his commitment. Ryan Day landed the fourth-best defensive lineman. He is also the 21st-overall ranked player in his recruiting class, per Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports.

Ohio State football found the 6-foot-4 defensive lineman when he was playing for St. Ignatius high school. His best playing season in 2021 saw him notch 37 total tackles. Justin Scott had 15 solo tackles and 22 assisted takedowns in that span of time. Statistics of five tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries also show that the 310-pound behemoth has a huge NFL upside.

Analysts and scouts have compared Justin Scott to New England Patriots Christian Barmore. A lot of people seem to believe that he can ace his role with Ohio State football. His flexibility and dominance against players his age seem to prove that he can surpass all the expectations placed upon him.

Ryan Day is on the pursuit of beating out the Georgia Bulldogs in their recruitment haul. Ohio State football ranks second in their 2024 class. Landing another great recruit in Dylan Stewart and loading up their roster more might just take them to that top spot.