The rivalry rages on. Michigan and Ohio State football find themselves locked in another recruiting war, along with Oregon, for coveted cornerback Aaron Scott.

The 4-star recruit has narrowed his choice down to those three programs and will officially make his 2024 commitment on July 30th, per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors. While the Ducks have built up a proud football tradition these past couple of decades, all eyes are obviously on this showdown between detested Big Ten foes OSU and Michigan. They are constantly vying for the same prospects, but this year seems to be even more intense.

With the Buckeyes asserting control over the Wolverines the last two years after a lengthy drought, the power could be starting to shift. That means you have two powerhouses near or at the same level of quality making fierce pitches on the recruiting field. It adds a whole new element to this legendary rivalry.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have already lured away cornerback and Ohio native Bryce West from Big Blue and now look to solidify a star-studded secondary with Scott. West has admitted to doing what he can to encourage the Springfield High School junior to choose Ohio State football. Once again, it appears Michigan has a steep climb ahead.

Having to go against two top 100 recruits for multiple years could be a nightmare for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines offense. Locking up Aaron Scott can even the playing field a bit and salvage this clash with OSU. But one cannot forget Oregon. While these two conference adversaries focus on each other, perhaps the Ducks swoop in and come away with the heist of the summer.