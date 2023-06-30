Huge college football programs often attract the most star-studded high school recruits. It is because of their history, stacked coaching staff, and reputation for housing big-name stars en route to NFL stardom. Ohio State football and coach Ryan Day is not new to this as he lands another four-star recruit in Damarion Witten.

The young tight end out of Glenville High School could have chosen programs like Kentucky, Akron, Cincinnati, or Iowa State. Instead, he opted to commit to the illustrious program of Ryan Day at Ohio State football. Damarion Witten explains why he chose the Buckeyes over these other programs vying for his commitment, via Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors.

“I decided to commit to Ohio State because it felt like home. It’s also been a dream of mine to call myself a Buckeye,” he disclosed.

The new commit also outlined how his Columbus, Ohio visit went.

“They were really excited. We talked about getting to work early so I can be prepared for the next level when I get there. It felt really good restoring the Glenville pipeline, it’s also an honor to do so because there were so many great players that have and for me to be another one is awesome,” Damarion Witten declared.

He further outlines what pushed him to the brink of committing to Coach Day.

“The most appealing thing to me (about the commitment) is the fans. One of the best fan bases in the world,” he posited.

Dreams can come true and Damarion Witten just proved that it could happen.