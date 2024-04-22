The Philadelphia 76ers are on the road to take on the New York Knicks for game two of their seven-game series. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a 76ers-Knicks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The 76ers dropped a close on in game one. They had an 11-point win after the first quarter, but put up just 12 points in the second, and they just could not recover. In the loss, Tyrese Maxey had 33 points while Joel Embiid had 29 of his own. However, their bench contributed just seven points. As a team, the 76ers did make 20 of their 22 free throw attempts while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor. Embiid is still dealing with some pain in his left knee, and he is questionable for game two Monday night.
The Knicks put up 111 points in their win in game one. Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart combined for 44 points, nine assists, and 20 rebounds. Miles McBride popped off for 21 points off the bench, as well. New York shot under 40 percent from the field, but they did make 16 threes in the win. They are going to have the same team taking the floor as they did in game one, so the gameplan should remain the same Monday night.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: 76ers-Knicks Game 2 Odds
Philadelphia 76ers: +5 (-108)
Moneyline: +166
New York Knicks: -5 (-112)
Moneyline: -198
Over: 209 (-108)
Under: 209 (-112)
How to Watch 76ers vs. Knicks Game 2
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Philadelphia needs more production off their bench. Seven points off the bench is not going to cut it. Their bench was a combined 3-10 shooting, and they had just seven rebounds and two assists. Their three main bench players were -21, -20, and -16 in the +/- column. If the 76ers can get better play out of their bench guys in this game, they will be able to at least cover this spread.
The 76ers need to Embiid and Maxey to have another game like game one. When Embiid scores 25 points or more, they 76ers are 30-5. When Maxey scores 25 points or more, the 76ers are 25-15. When those two score, the 76ers win. Obviously it did not happen in game one, but do not expect that to be the case again. If these two have a good game, the 76ers will win.
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Knicks allowed just 12 points in the second quarter of game one. They destroyed the 76ers in that quarter and never looked back. Their defense will win them this game, as well. When the Knicks allowed less than 110 points in the regular season, they were 39-8. Do not be surprised if the Knicks allow less than 110 in this game as they have been very good against the 76ers this season. If they can continue their good defensive play, they will cover this spread and win the game.
Keep an eye on the status of Joel Embiid in this game. The reason the 76ers fell to the Play-In games is because Embiid missed a bunch of time with his knee surgery. He briefly left game one, and is listed as questionable for game two. If he is out for this game, the Knicks will be heavily favorited.
Final 76ers-Knicks Prediction & Pick
This is going to be another close game between the two teams. However, I am going to take the Knicks to win this game. They are playing great defense, and that will prevail in this game.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final 76ers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Knicks ML (-198)