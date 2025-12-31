ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA welcomes a full slate of action on New Year's Day as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for all the cross-conference showdowns. The New York Knicks (23-9) will visit the San Antonio Spurs (23-9) in a rematch of the NBA Cup Final. Check our NBA odds series for the Knicks-Spurs prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks are currently second in the East following their most recent 130-125 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Winning their last three games heading into this one, the Knicks have posted an 11-3 record in the month of December and hope to close 2025 with another win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs are second in the Western Conference, falling 113-101 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their latest game. Following a five-game winning streak, they've dropped back-t0-back games for just the third time this season and will hope to avoid their first three-game skid of the year.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Knicks vs. Spurs Odds

New York Knicks: +1.5 (-112)

San Antonio Spurs: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 237.5 (-105)

Under: 237.5 (-115)

Knicks vs. Spurs Key Injuries

New York: Tyler Kolek (ankle – Probable) / Airel Hukporti (lip – Questionable) / Josh Hart (ankle – OUT) / Mitchell Robinson (ankle – OUT) / Landry Shamet (shoulder – OUT)

San Antonio: Stephon Castle (thumb – Questionable) / Devin Vassell (abductor – OUT)

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

Article Continues Below

The San Antonio Spurs are 11-4 at home. The New York Knicks are 8-7 on the road.

The Spurs are 18-15 ATS overall, 10-5 ATS at home. The Knicks are 18-15 ATS overall, 4-11 ATS on the road.

The Spurs are 1406 as betting favorites. The Knicks are 1-3 as the underdogs.

The Knicks are 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Spurs. The Spurs are 6-4 ATS in those games.

The Knicks are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of San Antonio's last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of New York's last five games.

Keys to Knicks vs. Spurs Matchup

These two teams will meet for the first time since their NBA Cup Finals game where the New York Knicks took the win 124-113. Despite all the efforts from Spurs' Victor Wembanyama throughout the tournament and upsetting the OKC Thunder, the Knicks proved why they're real contenders in this East this season. OG Anunoby stepped up with a game-high 28 points as Mitchell Robinson controlled the paint with 15 rebounds. Wemby was held to a modest 18 points, six rebounds and one assist, contained for the most part by the Knicks' interior defense.

The Knicks have won four of their last five games thanks to scoring totals of 47 and 34 by Jalen Brunson, along with 36 and 40 for Karl-Anthony Towns. This Knicks team has all the pieces necessary to be successful on both ends of the floor, but they're often willing to feed the hot hand as any one of their starters is capable of having a massive game. While Brunson and Towns have been leading the way, Anunoby and Bridges are waiting in the wings for their perfect matchup.

They could have a solid one here as the Spurs will be out Devin Vassell and potentially Stephon Castle. Paired with De'Aaron Fox, the trio is one of the league's best in clamping opposing guards along the perimeter. With Vassell and likely Castle out, Jalen Brunson is in line for another big game as he'll continue to draw fouls and be aggressive around the rim. He controls the pace for the Knicks on both ends of the floor and his active hands in the on-ball defense should give them an added boost.

Knicks vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

This should be a great second meeting between the two second-place teams in each conference. While the Knicks got the best of the Spurs during the NBA Cup Final, the Spurs come into this home game as the slight betting favorites. However, they could be out their two best on-ball defenders, which could spell trouble against a deep New York Knicks team.

The battle between Victor Wembanyama and Karl-Anthony Towns in the paint will be the one to watch throughout this one, but it's been Towns who's the more active scorer over the last five games for either team. If he's able to find another big scoring day while pressuring Wembanyama in the paint and forcing fouls, the Knicks should be in good shape from an offensive point of view.

The Spurs would be my pick to win this game if they were healthy, but the Knicks are hot once again and they already have the formula needed to beat this Spurs team. For our final pick, let's roll with the New York Knicks to pick up this win on the road.

Final Knicks-Spurs Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks +1.5 (-112); UNDER 237.5 (-115)