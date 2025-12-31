Marshall Faulk has made another huge addition to his inaugural coaching staff at Southern University, adding former NFL All-Pro Donald Peen as an offensive line coach. Penn brings more NFL experience to Faulk's coaching staff, which will be a vital tool as the Pro Football Hall of Famer looks to expose his athletes to multiple perspectives to grow their knowledge as student athletes.

Penn started his journey to coaching as a Utah Ute, holding down the offensive line as an offensive tackle from 2002 to 2005. He assumed the assignment as a freshman three games into the season and started 44 straight games at the position. His 6'4″ frame proved to be perfect on the front line of the offense and drew him immense acclaim, including securing all-conference honors.

He set out to play in the NFL but was unselected in the 2006 NFL draft. However, Penn eventually landed on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and made quite a career for himself from 2006-2013. He earned All-Pro honors for the Bucs in 2010 and was considered the 97th best player in the NFL in 2012 via a player's vote. He then moved on to the Oakland Raiders, where he earned All-Pro honors in 2016 and 2017.

Penn's addition to Faulk's coaching staff blends perfectly into the winning tradition that the Super Bowl winner is looking to bring to the Bluff. He spoke about it in his introductory press conference.

“I look forward to putting a winning football team out there that you're happy to support. I look forward to putting a winning football team out there that you're happy to support, uh, that you look forward to not just winning, but to dominate. One of the things that I used to love to hear Michael Irving say was, ‘To beat a man, you attack his weakness. To break a man, you attack his strength.’ And we are committed to attack our opponent's strength. We want to beat them. We want to beat them when they're at their best, playing their best, because we're going to be our best.”