The New England Patriots recently locked up the top seed in the AFC East with a blowout road win over the New York Jets, combined with a loss by the Buffalo Bills later in the day at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots still have an outside shot at the number one overall seed in the AFC heading into the final weekend of the year, and Drake Maye very well may have wrapped up the league MVP award after Matthew Stafford's abysmal performance in the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

One criticism that has been leveled against the Patriots all year in 2025 has concerned their strength, or lack thereof, of schedule, with the team routinely lining up against squads that will be picking near the top of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Recently, Maye had a hilarious response to those detractors.

“We play in the National Football League. Every team has great players. It’s not like we’re playing Foxborough High School down the road,” said Maye, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, the Patriots have been playing NFL-level competition, even if it hasn't always been the cream of the crop at the professional level.

The Patriots will get a taste of some better competition when the playoffs get underway in a week and a half, and they guaranteed themselves at least one home game by wrapping up the division over the weekend. As previously mentioned, a first round bye is still not off the table, as New England has a chance to win the first overall seed in the AFC if things break their way this week.

In any case, the Patriots are set to wrap up their regular season on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 pm ET at home.