Did Joel Embiid have the greatest 70 point performance of all time?

Joel Embiid displayed a historical offensive onslaught during the Philadelphia 76ers' Jan. 22nd matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Embiid's 70-point game put fans on high alert. Moreover, Gilbert Arenas explained why he ranks Embiid's game below Devin Booker and Klay Thompson's offensive displays.

Joel Embiid's 70-point performance reaches beyond 76ers record books

On March 24th, 2017 Devin Booker scored a Phoenix Suns franchise-record of 70 points in a game against the Boston Celtics. Booker's performance was the first 70-point game since David Robinson's feat in 1994.

Before Booker's accomplishment, Klay Thompson erupted with his own offensive feat. Thompson scored 60 points on 21 shots during the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 5th, 2016.

Of course, Joel Embiid's 2024 game is being compared to Booker and Thompson's performances. Thus, Gilbert Arenas disclosed his ranking of the three stars' historic nights on his podcast. He ranked the performances in this order: Devin Booker, Klay Thompson, then Joel Embiid, per Gil's Arena.

Arenas did not forget to mention Kobe Bryant's legendary 81-point game, which he holds as the supreme performance. The irony is the anniversary of Bryant's historical night was the same day Embiid achieved his accomplishment in 2024.

The reigning NBA MVP continues to show why some consider him the best player in the league. Embiid averages a league-leading 36.1 points per game to go with 11.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Moreover, he has the 76ers sitting third in the Eastern Conference Standings.

Embiid could be the player to break Kobe Bryant's 81-point mark one day. More importantly, he looks to lead the Sixers to a championship in 2024.