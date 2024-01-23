How many NBA records will fall on this night of incredible offensive prowess?

Kobe Bryant was one of the most dynamic scorers in Los Angeles Lakers and NBA history. He showcased his dominance with an unbelievable 81-point performance on Jan. 22nd, 2006 against the Toronto Raptors. Moreover, Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns are adding to the dialogue in 2024.

Kobe Bryant's legendary Lakers game resurfaces in 2024

On Monday night, Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns displayed scoring performances reminiscent of Bryant's outburst.

First, Embiid scored a whopping 70 points to go with 18 rebounds in the Sixers' 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Of course, he notched a career-high as well as the franchise record for most points scored in a single game.

Towns is having an offensive explosion as well. He finished the first half of the Timberwolves-Hornets game with a record-breaking 43 points. The star center increased his total to 53 midway into the third quarter. He could make more history by the end of the game.

These scoring outbursts combined with references to Bryant's 81-point night have created a lot of buzz from fans on social media:

The NBA writing tonight's script for the 18th anniversary of Kobe's 81 point game pic.twitter.com/ZFYpkSZhLo — Shax (@knicks_hive) January 23, 2024

Most points in the first half of an #NBA game: Karl-Anthony Towns 43

Kobe Bryant 42 New record; on the 18-year-anniversary of Kobe's 81.pic.twitter.com/B1iRQgEctE — Ahaan Rungta (@AhaanRungta) January 23, 2024

Karl Towns trying to break Kobe’s 81 point record with 43 in the 1st half? pic.twitter.com/zUdXycAlgs — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 23, 2024

Only a handful of NBA players have achieved such tremendous scoring feats. Most recently, Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard each scored 70 points during the 2022-23 season. There are likely more players who can achieve the feat; however, Towns and Embiid's displays come in a timely fashion.

Both centers achieved their scoring nights on the same date Bryant had his 81-point eruption. The performances are a treat to NBA fans and a reminder of the amazing talent players in the league possess.

All in all, the basketball world is eager to see the next player make more NBA scoring history.