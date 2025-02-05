Joel Embiid made his latest return from injury in the Philadelphia 76ers' win over the Dallas Mavericks. Embiid's triple-double fueled a 118-116 victory, helping the Sixers inch closer to the Eastern Conference playoff picture just ahead of the trade deadline.

With 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists on 12-23 shooting, Embiid had a monster performance. It was encouraging to see the big man play so well in his first game in over a month, an absence caused by knee troubles and a foot sprain. He got off to a hot start, hitting his first three shots and recording two assists in the first quarter. In the second quarter, he scored 11 points.

What helped Embiid get off to a strong start? According to him, the possibility of getting traded served as motivation. The Dallas Mavericks' shocking Luka Doncic trade was likely in the back of his mind. He was as surprised by the move as everyone else.

Expand Tweet

“I was gonna get traded,” Embiid said with a smile. “No, I'm kidding.”

Joel Embiid quips about trade as motivation ahead of deadline

Even if Embiid wasn’t joking, the 76ers aren't allowed to trade Embiid until this offseason because of the contract extension he signed this offseason. He went on to explain that he just wanted to get going early so that he could bend the Dallas defense more effectively.

“I think I just wanted to come out aggressive,” Embiid said. “I think earlier [in the season] when I was coming back, I was trying to fit in and make sure everybody was doing what they were supposed to when I wasn’t playing. I think tonight, I was just asserting myself inside and out because I know if I assert myself, they’re double- and triple-teaming me and that gets everyone see open.”

The 76ers have already started to make moves ahead of the Thursday deadline. They traded Caleb Martin to get Quentin Grimes and a second-round draft pick and are on the verge of trading KJ Martin, too. Embiid won’t be a part of the shuffling now and most likely won’t be for a long time.