The 16-6 Los Angeles Lakers take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Monday. The Lakers have been in primal form but have two losses in the last three games and will be looking to get back to winning ways despite being the visiting side.

The 76ers will know they have their tasks cut out with the offensive firepower the Lakers currently possess. However, their job has been compounded of late due to the extent of injury issues they are currently dealing with.

Joel Embiid, Paul George Injury Status Against the Lakers

First and foremost, Embiid continues to recover from the knee injury that has plagued him for much of the season. He has missed three out of the last five games and once again finds himself in the doubtful section for this game, per the official injury report.

The same is true for Paul George, who is also dealing with a left knee injury. George played the 76ers’ last game against the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 20 points with five rebounds and five assists, and will once again be the focal point for his team against the Lakers.

However, that is assuming he will be fit enough to play despite being listed as doubtful on the injury list.

76ers Injury Report

Article Continues Below

The 76ers have a campy injury report alongside the two stars mentioned above as well. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford remain out, with Oubre sidelined by a left knee sprain and Watford managing a left adductor strain.

Rookie Jared McCain is available despite ongoing recovery from right thumb surgery, while Johni Broome and Hunter Sallis are also available to play.

Lakers Injury Report

The Los Angeles Lakers enter their next matchup with a mixed injury outlook. LeBron James is listed as questionable due to right sciatica and left foot joint arthritis, making his status uncertain heading into game day.

Marcus Smart remains ruled out with a left lumbar muscle strain, leaving the Lakers without one of their key defensive guards.