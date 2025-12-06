The Philadelphia 76ers delivered a statement win Friday night, taking down the Milwaukee Bucks 116-101 on the road at Fiserv Forum. The moment that grabbed headlines came postgame, when 76ers forward Paul George shared a light but meaningful exchange with fellow star Tyrese Maxey. The chemistry and steady confidence between the duo framed a night that blended veteran presence with rising energy.

During his post-game interview, George was reflecting on his health and consistency when his point guard wandered into the frame with a grin. The clip, posted by the organization on X (formerly known as Twitter), captured the moment perfectly before George spoke about his mindset.

“I’m blessed that I’m healthy and I’m just trying to stack games.”

The quote from the nine-time All-Star forward echoed through the fan base and reinforced a theme driving the Sixers early in the season. Coming off a tough back-to-back without Joel Embiid, the team leaned on depth instead of star power. Quentin Grimes scored 22 points off the bench, and Jabari Walker added 18 to fuel a strong first half.

George finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, showing real poise in crunch time as the Bucks threatened late. His control of the pace in the final minutes helped steady a lineup that had leaned on its bench for much of the night. Maxey, limited to 12 points, shifted into full facilitator mode and knocked down a key jumper with under four minutes left to stop Milwaukee’s push. The 76ers vs. Bucks matchup once again highlighted the Sixers depth, with young contributors such as rookie VJ Edgecombe closing out defensively and making the kind of winning plays that hold up on the road.

The victory pushes Philadelphia to 13-9 and highlights a team trending toward sustained form. Between George’s leadership and Maxey’s maturity, this group continues to deliver steady flashes that suggest a rising championship identity.