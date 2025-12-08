Despite losing, Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe will never forget playing against Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James for the first time, getting his jersey after Sunday's 112-108 loss. He faced off against his childhood idol, James, who sealed the win with 27.4 seconds left. Although Joel Embiid got the green light to play against the Lakers, he didn't have a good shooting performance in the loss.

After the loss, Edgecombe talked about the significance of facing LeBron for the first time before getting his jersey at the end of the game.

“I'm still a kid, to be honest,” Edgecombe said. “It's wild, to be honest. My favorite player growing up. The only reason I started playing basketball also. To get his jersey means a lot to me, but I wanted to win. It would feel better if we won and I got his jersey.”

"My favorite player growing up. The only reason I started playing basketball. To get his jersey means a lot to me… It would feel better if we won and I got his jersey." VJ Edgecombe on LeBron James' performance, and getting his jersey after the game 🗣️pic.twitter.com/WSpnu5qLh1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 8, 2025

VJ Edgecombe finished with 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting, including a pair of threes, five rebounds, and three assists. Tyrese Maxey's 28 points, nine assists, two steals, and two blocks led the 76ers. Embiid added 16 points on 4-of-21 from the floor.

Luka Doncic's triple-double (31 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists) led the Lakers. He also finished with two blocks, and LeBron James had 29 points on 12-of-17 attempts, seven rebounds, six assists, one block, and one steal.

Paul George, Tyrese Maxey share special moment after 76ers win

Article Continues Below

The 76ers were coming off a 116-101 win against the Bucks before Sunday's loss to the Lakers. It was a special night. Paul George talked about being healthy again and how he's slowly finding his momentum during a postgame interview. Tyrese Maxey made a special appearance during George's interview.

“I’m blessed that I’m healthy and I’m just trying to stack games,” George said.

“I’m blessed that I’m healthy and I’m just trying to stack games” pic.twitter.com/mWxZRz5JHi — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 6, 2025

The Sixers will look to bounce back against the Pacers on Friday.