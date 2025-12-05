The Philadelphia 76ers enter Friday’s test against the Milwaukee Bucks with momentum and a clearer roadmap for their stars. Their win over the Golden State Warriors delivered chaos, relief, and Tyrese Maxey’s heroic block, but it also highlighted the pieces still missing. Paul George sat out with soreness, and the latest injury update now points in a positive direction. Team officials say he is trending toward playing, giving the 76ers hope of restoring its full wing rotation. And this time, they will also have Joel Embiid back in uniform. He was benched in the fourth quarter against the Warriors as part of the team’s conditioning plan, and he is expected to play against Milwaukee.

Paul George has appeared in only six games so far, averaging 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. His rhythm is still forming, yet his presence changes how the 76ers move. He creates space and calms possessions. Moreover, he gives Embiid and Maxey cleaner windows to operate. Against the Bucks, those details matter. Milwaukee thrives when opponents hesitate, and George’s return adds structure to a matchup that demands it.

Kelly Oubre Jr. remains out with an LCL sprain. He will be reevaluated next week, leaving George’s potential return even more important as the 76ers balances size, shooting, and defensive versatility.

A Different Kind of Test Ahead for the 76ers

The Bucks bring weight. They bring pressure. They turn mistakes into bursts that change games fast. These early-season matchups become snapshots of who the 76ers can be once everyone settles into their roles.

With Embiid confirmed to play and George trending toward joining him, the 76ers may finally get a clearer look at their intended blueprint. And if Paul George's injury update continues moving in the right direction, Philadelphia’s rotation starts to resemble the version fans have waited to see.

If both stars share the floor again tonight, how close will the 76ers come to revealing their true ceiling?