The Philadelphia 76ers have been managing the knee injury to Joel Embiid this season, but the former All-Star big man showed a bit of his vintage form against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. With the game clock winding down right before the halftime buzzer, Embiid dribbled the ball up court, hit Pacers center Jay Huff with a couple of dribbles and drilled a step-back 3-pointer. The shot gave the 76ers a four point advantage, 62-58, going into halftime.

Joel Hans Embiid! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uMQV7rLymd — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Joel Embiid has been playing for the 76ers this season, however, his time on the court has been limited as he is still recovering from the knee injury that ended his season last year prematurely. Embiid recently missed nine straight games, but made his return to the lineup on Nov. 30 against the Atlanta Hawks. Since his return, he has suited up in four of the 76ers’ six games.

Article Continues Below

As of publication, Embiid had 33 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal against the Pacers in 25 minutes of play.

Coming into Friday’s game, Embiid had appeared in only nine games so far this season, at a little over 25 minutes per game. He had been averaging 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 40.7 percent shooting from the field, 21.4 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 84.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Embiid has had an unfortunate bout with injuries throughout his career. He missed the first two seasons of his career due to injury, and across the past two seasons he was limited to a total of only 58 games.